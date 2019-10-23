Rappers kick off Homecoming with energetic show

DeKALB — Rapper Polo G kicked off Homecoming Week with a heartfelt performance 9 p.m. Saturday in the Duke Ellington Ballroom at the Holmes Student Center. The event was hosted by the Campus Activities Board.
Chicago rapper Queen Key and NIU students Pharaoh and OG Stevo opened the show before Polo G took the stage.
Students began to fill into the Duke Ellington Ballroom around the time Pharaoh’s performance began, but the ballroom was nearly full by Queen Key’s performance.
Queen Key performed many of her hit songs, including “My Way” and “Hey.” With her bright wig, bold rap style and heavy bass instrumentals, she maintained the crowd’s attention for the duration of her performance.
At 10:30 p.m., rapper OG Stevo began his set. Before he began rapping, OG Stevo expressed his gratitude for opening for Polo G.
“He’s from the North Side [of Chicago], and I’m from the North Side, so [it’s love],” OG Stevo said.
OG Stevo led with the songs “Salsa” and “Scammers,” keeping the crowd hyped with his energy. He performed his latest hit, “Fishbowl,” and his number one song on iTunes, “Chicago Baby.” The rapper also previewed some of his unreleased songs.
Around 11:30 p.m., Polo G arrived on stage and was greeted with a barrage of cell phone lights and chants of his name, “Po-lo, Po-lo.”
The rapper opened with the song “Through the Storm” and performed many tracks from his June 7 album, “Die A Legend.”
Polo G made sure to touch on all of the crowd favorites, performing “Battle Cry,” “Finer Things” and his latest single, “Heartless,” before closing the night with his song “Pop Out,” which has reached over 100 million views on YouTube.
The fans were chanting and dancing throughout the night hearing some of the local rappers’ talents, but the highlight of the night was during Polo G’s performance of “Pop Out.”
More cell phones lights rose from the crowd as he performed the number one hit. The crowd jumped and danced as if this was the moment it had been waiting for all night, finishing what it had intended to do — “Pop Out” at a party with some friends.