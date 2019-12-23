DeKALB - During the holiday season, people have a lot on their plate, and a few restaurants across DeKalb have sought to help families.
Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Day
One of the locations include, IHOP. People can take their families out to breakfast at the IHOP, right next to the NIU campus.
IHOP, 131 N. Annie Glidden Road, will be open during its normal 24-7 hours during Christmas Eve. The restaurant will also be open until 2 p.m. Christmas Day, Charles McClary, the location’s shift manager said.
For dinner and lunch, China House, 1900 Sycamore Road, will be open for any family, according to the restaurant's website. The restaurant will have normal business hours, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 9:30 p.m., on Christmas Eve and on Dec. 25. China House is a buffet-style restaurant.
The Yen Ching Restaurant, 810 W. Lincoln Highway, offers a sit-down Chinese experience for all guests, according to their DeKalb website. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and day.
If anybody is interested in picking up an eggnog shake, then they might get their holiday wishes fulfilled. The McDonald's locations in DeKalb will be operating normal business hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the chain's their website.
The Junction, located at 816 W. Lincoln Highway will be open Wednesday but will be closing at 10:30 p.m., according to its website. The junction is a sit down style restaurant that offers a variety of food.
Open only Christmas Eve
Chilis, 2370 Sycamore Road., Building 4, will be closing an hour earlier than normal business hours, at 9 p.m compared to 10 p.m., on Christmas Eve, shift manager Juan Garcia, said. Garcia said the restaurant will not be open on Christmas.
Los Rancheros, 2350 Sycamore Road, Building A, will be open, but closing at 8 p.m. Dec. 24, two hours earlier than normal business hours.This Mexican themed sit-down restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve.
Some restaurants will take the holidays off, including Fatty’s Pub & Grille, at 1312 W Lincoln Highway, which will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, the venues listed in the article offer a place to get together with family and friends during Christmas time.