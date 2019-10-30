School of Theatre brings Shakespeare to life

The play "Troilus and Cressida" tells the story of the Trojan War from the perspective of two lovers in the city of Troy.

 Courtesy School of Theatre

Wow is the one word that comes to mind when first viewing the story of “Troilus and Cressida” because of how simply incredible this play is. 

The play is set during the seventh year of the Trojan War. Prince Paris, played by Vincent Juarez, has kidnapped and taken Helen, the Queen of Sparta, played by Sophia Arnold, as his lover. Under the command of Agamemnon, played by Joe Cambroni, the Greeks have formed an alliance to punish the Trojans and recapture the runaway bride. 

The play was directed by Stanton Davis, a faculty member in the School of Theatre and Dance. “This is one of the biggest shows I’ve ever worked on. People are playing multiple characters and [with] the amount of technology going into the show I think we are in pretty good shape,” Station said. “All the actors came early and learned sword fighting and how to speak old English so the words can have the full intended meaning.”

With a loud boom and beautifully set battle choreography the play kicks off with what can only be interpreted as massive excitement accompanied with a wonderful lovely soundtrack. Sound designer Bill Sherman helped immensely in bringing this performance to life. From the very first scene we see how carefully coordination for this production was handled. With actor Ben Halder playing Hector climbing up the rundown construction rundown construction that litters the set.

This play has been meticulously constructed with great care down to the most minor of details. Where the show shined was in the beginning with a great opening monologue that hooks the audience in and acts as a sort of promise for events to unfold. 

To say this show is a must see would be putting it lightly. This show is incredibly well done, and even people who don’t like Shakespeare will find something to appreciate in this show. The cast and crew have been working tirelessly to bring this play to life and give an original and refreshing take on the classic play.

Tickets for this performance are set at 9 dollars for students so with performances in the O'Connell Theater in the Stevens building from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Tags

More Entertainment Stories

High School students to play with ABBA tribute
Entertainment

High School students to play with ABBA tribute

  • Jacob Roushia | Contributor

DeKALB – DeKalb students will join the orchestra of The ABBA Show at the Egyptian Theatre. Four students from DeKalb Public High School will be a part of the orchestra performing the songs “Honey Honey,” “If it Wasn’t For the Night” and “Slipping Through My Fingers,” along with the band at 7…

Prince tribute band to arrive in DeKalb
Entertainment
featured

Prince tribute band to arrive in DeKalb

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor
  • Updated

Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones, a Prince tribute band, will pour purple rain over DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. The band will play the entire Purple Rain album by the late musician Prince, who passed away in 2016 following a drug overdose.

Envy Dance Group wins Homecoming Lip Sync Contest
Entertainment

Envy Dance Group wins Homecoming Lip Sync Contest

  • Jacob Roushia | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — The Envy Dance Group won the 11th annual Homecoming Lip Sync Battle Thursday evening. The high energy Lip Sync Competition felt more like a party than a competition as various student organizations were able to express themselves by dancing, singing and posing. 