School of Theatre brings Shakespeare to life

Wow is the one word that comes to mind when first viewing the story of “Troilus and Cressida” because of how simply incredible this play is.
The play is set during the seventh year of the Trojan War. Prince Paris, played by Vincent Juarez, has kidnapped and taken Helen, the Queen of Sparta, played by Sophia Arnold, as his lover. Under the command of Agamemnon, played by Joe Cambroni, the Greeks have formed an alliance to punish the Trojans and recapture the runaway bride.
The play was directed by Stanton Davis, a faculty member in the School of Theatre and Dance. “This is one of the biggest shows I’ve ever worked on. People are playing multiple characters and [with] the amount of technology going into the show I think we are in pretty good shape,” Station said. “All the actors came early and learned sword fighting and how to speak old English so the words can have the full intended meaning.”
With a loud boom and beautifully set battle choreography the play kicks off with what can only be interpreted as massive excitement accompanied with a wonderful lovely soundtrack. Sound designer Bill Sherman helped immensely in bringing this performance to life. From the very first scene we see how carefully coordination for this production was handled. With actor Ben Halder playing Hector climbing up the rundown construction rundown construction that litters the set.
This play has been meticulously constructed with great care down to the most minor of details. Where the show shined was in the beginning with a great opening monologue that hooks the audience in and acts as a sort of promise for events to unfold.
To say this show is a must see would be putting it lightly. This show is incredibly well done, and even people who don’t like Shakespeare will find something to appreciate in this show. The cast and crew have been working tirelessly to bring this play to life and give an original and refreshing take on the classic play.
Tickets for this performance are set at 9 dollars for students so with performances in the O'Connell Theater in the Stevens building from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.