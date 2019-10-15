Sony announces PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 has officially been announced and given a release date of Fall 2020. On Oct. 8, Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced the official name of their next generation console and when it will be released on PlayStation Blog. Ryan also went into detail about PlayStation 5’s controller design.
PlayStation 5’s development kit leaked back in August on Lets Go Digital, a Dutch based website. A development kit, or dev kit, is what developers use to port or develop games on that platform. The recent announcement confirmed the legitimacy of the leak.
Ryan went into two new details about PlayStation 5’s Dualshock controller. Sony will be replacing the rumble feature found in previous PlayStation controllers with haptic feedback. Rumbling is when a controller shakes or gives feedback to correlate with what happens on screen. “With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field,” Ryan said. “You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud.”
The second feature that Ryan went into detail about was “adaptive triggers.” He is referring to the Left and Right trigger, primarily used for the gas and brake when driving a car or aiming and shooting a gun. “Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain,'' Ryan added in the blog post. “In combination with the haptics, this can produce a powerful experience that better simulates various actions.”
The PlayStation 5 itself also has some details announced from Sony. The system will allow people to play PlayStation 4 games on the console and will support Sony’s virtual reality headset, according to GameSpot.
Sony also showed off the power of the new console. In an investor presentation in May, they showed Insomniac's game “Spider-Man” running on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It took the PlayStation 4, 15 seconds to load. The PlayStation 5 loaded the game in half a second.
Video games have become more and more digital as the industry has gotten older. Microsoft released an edition of the Xbox One without a disc drive in May. The Xbox One S All Digital Editions cost $189.99, compared to the $234.99 Xbox One S with a disc drive on Amazon.
Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will include a disc drive when it releases in 2020. They also confirmed it will be able to run games in 4k and at 120Hz.
The console’s price has not currently been announced to the public. “I believe that we will be able to release it at a [suggested retail price] that will be appealing to gamers in light of its advanced feature set," said Mark Cerny, an architect on the system.
In 2013, both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were announced and showed off at a conference at E3, the electronic gaming exposition in Los Angeles. Sony announced that they would not be at E3 before the conference started. The company seems to move away from a stage show format for their updates and news. Sony’s confirmation via a blog post is out of the ordinary, for the industry so far.