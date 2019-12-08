Stage Coach Players perform 'It's a Wonderful Life'

DeKALB — “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a heartwarming and hilarious production by the Stage Coach Players.
The organization premiered its showing of Douglas Rand’s adaptation of the film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and will have performances through Dec. 15 at the Stage Coach Players Theater, 126 S. Fifth St.
The show has over 50 cast members, including over a dozen children. The theater was sold out on opening night and will be for the rest of the weekend, assistant director Jeanna Hunter said.
The performance was a welcoming experience. Before the play started, the cast hosted a mock radio show, during which the cast members sang various Christmas songs, including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Jingle Bells.”
Even though the play was not a musical, the songs helped set the mood.
The play is set on Christmas Day when George Bailey, played by Denny Boynton, runs into an angel named Clarence, played by Dan Hyde, who teaches him the value of his existence.
Mary Bailey, George’s wife, was played by Dorcas Keating. Keating and Boynton portrayed an adorable, romantic couple throughout the performance.
Mary always supported George when he had his downs and hardships.
Clarence is a funny and comedic character who tries his best to show George how much his wife and the rest of the town appreciate and need him.
George is selfless throughout the story, and the tale shows how even one kind act can affect someone’s life.
George runs into a string of bad luck throughout the play and keeps trying to do the right thing. Hyde’s character shows him that all you need to be “rich” in life is friends and family.
This theme is touching and highlights what’s truly important in life. When the play isn’t emotional, it makes the audience members bust out in laughter with its heartfelt comedy.
The laughter filling the theater helps the story from becoming too depressing at times.
The play will also be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13 and 14. There will be a 2 p.m. showing on Dec. 15.
After the opening weekend quickly sold out, the Dec. 12 show was added, Hunter said. Tickets are available at The Stage Coach Players’ website or at their box office.