Taste of DeKalb to bring music and food to Downtown DeKalb

Following the DeKalb Corn Classic 10K and 5K races, the Kishwaukee Rotary Club will host the Taste of DeKalb from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Frank Van Buer Plaza, 200 Palmer Court. The event is free to the public and will have food vendors from across DeKalb and multiple live musical acts, according to the NIU calendar page.
Local restaurants will contribute to the event including Sycamore Country Store and Catering, Betty Jean’s Soul Food, Greek Orthodox Church and Barb City Bagels, according to the website of the KIshwaukee Rotary Club. Nina’s Tacos and Open Door Coffee will also appear in food trucks. Family friendly activities will also be at the event.
Music will begin at 11 a.m., according to the Kishwaukee Rotary Club, with Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra. At noon folk artist Joe Jencks will perform followed by Back Country Roads at 1 p.m. Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra, Joe Jencks and Back Country Roads are all musical acts located in the Northern Illinois area with Jencks being from Chicago. Ending the day will be the DeKalb High School Jazz Band at 3 p.m.
Funds generated from sponsors will go to the 2020 Rotary Community Grant for Children, Youth and Families of DeKalb County. The grant, composed of ten thousand dollars, is awarded by The Kishwaukee Rotary Club to organizations that “will make a direct and lasting impact in an area of need in DeKalb County.”
Part of 2019’s grant, $1,200, was awarded to the Pay-It-Forward House which provides emotional and physical rest to friends and family of loved ones receiving medical care in DeKalb County, according to the Midweek.
The 2020 grant will be awarded in Aug. 2020.