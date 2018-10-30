Today's national day

HAPPY NATIONAL CANDY CORN DAY!
National Candy Corn Day is observed every year on October 30th.
Candy Corn was created by George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company in the late 1800s. He created this sweet treat to represent the bright colors of corn kernels. Originally, Candy Corn was yellow, orange and white, but it has become popular in other colors as well.
This confection was originally made by hand using corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant and carnauba wax, but it is now produced using machines. The original ingredients are still used in the recipe.
HOW TO CELEBRATE
Whether you want to go whip up a batch or go and purchase a bag, go and enjoy National Candy Corn Day. Use #NationalCandyCornDay to post on social media.