Trevor Noah travels to DeKalb for Saturday show

DeKALB – Trevor Noah, stand up comedian and “The Daily Show” host, wil perform at the Convocation Center 7 p.m. Saturday after being booked by NIU for $110,500. The performance comes after a nearly year-long delay, with ticket prices starting at $25.50, according to the Convocation Center’s webpage.
Noah was originally scheduled to arrive in DeKalb Nov. 10, 2018, but pushed his appearance back to Dec. 9 after he bruised his vocal chords, according to the Ticket News website. After he said his chords didn’t heal in time for the second show, Noah pushed the appearance to an unspecified date in 2019, according to NIU’s calendar page, which resulted in tickets being refunded.
“I hate canceling shows, but I also hate the idea of losing my voice forever, so I’m postponing all this year’s stand up shows and working hard on rehabbing the voice,” Noah wrote in a Dec. 4 Facebook post.
NIU paid $110,500 to Hamba Baba Productions Inc. for the 2019 show, according to the Illinois Procurement Bulletin. His original November performance would have cost $140,000. NIU’s original contract with Noah was dissolved following Noah’s cancellation. Much of this money going to Noah will be from ticket sales.
Comedian Angelo Lozada will appear as an opening act for Noah’s Convocation Center performance. Lozada is the opening comedian of “The Daily Show” and serves as Noah’s opening act on his tours, according to Lozada’s website.
Noah had a successful comedic career in his home country of South Africa in the early 2000s before coming to the U.S. in 2011. Noah made appearances on “The Tonight Show” and the “Late Show With David Letterman” before becoming a contributor on “The Daily Show” in 2014. In 2015, Noah replaced comedian Jon Stewart as the host of “The Daily Show.”
To purchase tickets, go to the NIU Convocation Center Box Office, the Ticketmaster website or call 800-745-3000.