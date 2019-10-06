United States Air Force Mid-American Concert Band to perform on campus

The U.S. Air Force Mid-American Concert Band will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Monday at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Music Building. The band is comprised of 44 members of the United States Air Force who “honor all who have nobly served in the United States Armed Forces,” according to the band’s official website.
The Mid-American Concert Band has performed across the world for a variety of prominent people, including Pope John Paul II and Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. The band has also backed multiple performers including Bob Hope, according to its website.
Admission to the concert will be free of charge and students, faculty and the general public are welcome to attend, according to the School of Music’s website.