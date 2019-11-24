Upcoming country music show to benefit Toys for Tots

DeKalb - The 50th Country Music Show and Toys for Tots, hosted by Gary Mullis, will take place on Dec 1. The event will involve donating toys, eating cake and listening to music. The show will start at 1 p.m. at the Taylor Street Plaza, 507 E. Taylor St.
In order to get into the event, audience members need to donate at least one toy. Toys can be for any age or any gender, Gary Muller, organizer of the event, said. “Guests should not wrap any donations they provide.”
“The event is family-friendly and helps a great cause,” Mullis said. People of all ages are welcome to come and give a helping hand.
This event marks the 50-year long run of the event in DeKalb, Mullis said. The organizers of the event will mark the special occasion with an anniversary cake for guests to snack on. The cake will be cut at 3 p.m.
This is a big milestone for the event, and Mullis was happy to see that it has been going on for so long.
The event will showcase various forms of music including Christmas songs, country, bluegrass and gospel. Gary Mullis and musicians Mathew Littlejon and Larry Howlett will be performing various songs through the afternoon. Littlejon and Mullis played at the DeKalb Public Library Nov 13.
The musicians will play together, in pairs or solo throughout the night. The four various types of music will keep the audience engaged throughout the afternoon.
“I will be performing some of the songs I wrote, along with Littlejon,” Mullis said.
Kim Glover will be hosting the event. This is the first time she ever was a master of ceremonies, Glover said. Glover will be coming all the way from Alabama to host the event in December.
The doors to the event will open at noon, Mullis said. Mullis rented out the Taylor Street Plaza High Rise Community Room at the DeKalb County Housing Authority. If any residents have questions about the event contact 815-762-5589 for further information.