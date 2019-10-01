Video Game companies pledge to combat climate change

DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.