What's coming to Netflix in November

November brings family and friends together, and Netflix provides entertainment for groups and people on the go.
Christmas Movies Already?
Just like how winter hit a little early, so did Christmas movies on Netflix.
The Netflix Original animated movie “The Knight Before Christmas,” is a fish out of water story, coming out Nov 16. It is about a medieval knight being transported to modern day Ohio, during Christmas.
Another animated Original Netflix Christmas movie, “Klaus,” included big names like Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons and Rashida Jones. It is about a person stranded on island that receives aid from a mysterious stranger called Klaus. This film releases on Nov 15.
If Christmas is coming too soon, then people can look forward to interesting and drama filled tales.
Drama and Twists Ahead
The original Netflix movie “The King” is a medieval tale containing drama and political intrigue. Game of Thrones fans might find this tale interesting and can catch it on Nov 1.
“The Irishman,” brings drama to the world of mobs and old school gangsters. Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro all will take the form of people in the mob on Nov 27.
Belly Laughing Comedies
"Zombieland: Double Tap" is currently in theaters and its predecessor will be available on Netflix on Nov 1. Read our entertainment editor's review of the the second film, in theaters now.
Mike Birbiglia and Iliza Shlesinger also both have a comedy special that will be airing in November.
Binging Material
Many TV shows are continuing and starting up on the platform this month.
A unique and dark comedy "The End of the F***ing World" continues with season 2. The first season depicted an adventure of two unique teenagers.
“The Deep,” an animated children’s action show, will be premiering their third season on Netflix on Nov 1. The show depicts a family of underwater explorers.
Not all of the new releases are included on this article. See Forbes for a full list.