What's the best cup of coffee on campus?

DeKALB — With a variety of coffee options in DeKalb, it's hard to choose which one offers more than just the average cup of joe. Other factors such as the presentation and cost of the drink, the atmosphere of the coffee shop and the variety of options on the menu play a role as well.
Starbucks
The new Starbucks located on the ground floor of the Holmes Student Center has been a go-to for students despite their long lines.
This Starbucks offers the chain’s full menu of signature coffees and teas unlike Sandella’s on the first floor of the HSC or in DuSable. With its cozy atmosphere, you’ll never get tired of coming here.
Starbucks can be a bit pricey for college students but they offer a variety of options including their seasonal drinks like a Pumpkin Spice Latte or a Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino.
Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels
Hidden on the bottom floor of the Founder Memorial Library, Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels is known for having the World’s Top 1% of beans in their coffee.
Some of their best and original drinks include a Vanilla White Mocha, Carmel High Rise and Caribou Coolers, which come in flavors vanilla, chocolate and caramel.
Don’t ask for the iced pumpkin coffee advertised on their seasonal menu because they sold out of it in the first two weeks.
Sandella’s
Located at the College Grind in the HSC or in DuSable Hall, this coffee spot is perfect for when you’re in a rush to class because there are rarely any long lines.
Sandella’s offers Starbucks brewed coffee and includes some of their popular drinks such as a White Chocolate Mocha, Chai Tea Latte and Carmel Macchiato.
Although, if you’re looking for quality Starbucks coffee, your best bet would be to go downstairs to Starbucks.
OpenDoor Coffee Truck
Even though they won’t be back until spring due to the weather, Open Door Coffee Truck was the perfect, convenient coffee spot before Starbucks opened last month.
The local business was located in the Gilbert Residence Hall parking lot and sold locally roasted, sustainably sourced beans from Geneva-based FreshGrounds Roasting Co., with Monin syrups. The cold brew has become a popular drink for the company and has added a cold brew latte and cold brew howler to their menu.
For lactose intolerant coffee addicts, the coffee truck only offers oat milk as a substitute and its an extra dollar, compared to Starbucks where almond milk is 60 cents.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Dunkin’ Donuts is your best bet if you’re looking to save money on your next coffee purchase. Not only is Dunkin’ Donuts cheap but it’s also convenient if you’re in a rush.
Although it does not offer a cozy environment to do homework, Dunkin’ has the best plain cup of coffee.
Other notable coffee mentions at Dunkin’ include a hot caramel macchiato and their fall Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte.