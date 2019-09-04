Young the Giant to perform concert at Convocation Center

Alternative/indie rock group Young The Giant is coming to DeKalb. The band will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the NIU Convocation Center, according to the Convocation Center’s webpage.
Young the Giant has released four studio albums and two extended plays, with 2014’s “Mind Over Matter” charting at number seven on the US Billboard Hot 200.
The band’s most recent album, 2018’s “Mirror Master,” charted at number 69 on the Billboard Hot 200. The band has also released several popular singles which made the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Alternative Rock Songs list, including “Superposition,” “It’s About Time” and “Cough Syrup,” with the latter landing on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Tickets are on sale on the Convocation Center’s webpage, and prices start at $32.50.