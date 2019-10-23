Young the Giant to perform on campus at Friday concert

DeKALB – Alternative Rock band Young the Giant will kick off Homecoming weekend and perform 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Convocation Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
“This is the first time Young the Giant has performed at the NIU Convocation Center. We are looking forward to an electric performance from the alternative-rock tone band,” director of the Convocation Center, Heather Katkus said.
Sharing the stage with the band will be a special guest, according to NIU’s Event Calendar.
Attendees can expect an intimate performance from Young the Giant made up of all their high-energy well-known hits like “Cough Syrup and “My Body” .
The band will be touring for their fourth album, “Mirror Master,” released in 2018. It’s an introspective album exploring conflicting emotions and the beauty in vulnerability.
Since the album release, the single “Superposition” reached No.2 on the Billboard chart for alternative songs Feb. 23, staying on the chart for 26 weeks, according to Billboard.
The 2016 album, “Home of the Strange,” explored the band members’ experience as immigrants or first-generation Americans.
‘Mirror Master’ shifts perspective and joins the emotions and worries many Americans experienced after the 2016 election, according to the Convocation Center website.
With a valid NIU OneCard, students can purchase a ticket for $22.50 and are limited to two at this price. Tickets start at $32.50 for non-students, and can be purchased at the NIU Convocation Center box office, all Ticketmaster Outlets, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000, according to the Convocation Center website.