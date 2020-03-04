Gas update for week of March 4

DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday was $2.459 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com
The state average at this time was $2.558 per gallon. This is a 3.7 cent decrease from Monday's average of $2.595.
Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: March 5, 2020 @ 5:16 pm
