Today's world runs on modern technology but there have always been those who take advantage of the less fortunate, less intelligent or the weak.
In today's world, those people comes in the shape of telemarketers who aggressively try to trick and manipulate people into giving away vital information. This includes items like email usernames and passwords, addresses, social security codes and credit card information.
"I think knowing what we can do to stay safe is just really important because, well, anything we put online can stay there for a long time and it's also about the digital footprint that we leave online," said Olha Ketsman, a clinical assistant professor at the Department of Educational Technology Research and Assessment.
The ETRA department is hosting a cyber security lecture at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center in the Ballroom. The hall reception is from 5:30-6:00 p.m. and Ketsman will be moderating a panel discussion and a Q&A beginning at 6:00 p.m. that goes until 7:30 p.m.
Topics include telemarketers, how to be responsible and safe online and how to teach children about how to behave online. They will discuss cyber security in a few different mediums: internet, video games, social media, phone security and more.
Cyber security is a huge concern now more than ever. There are many types of computer and phone scams going on right now. Examples include a website password requests, bank fraud calls, extended car warranty calls and calls or emails from Nigerian princes promising large sums of money in the future for money now.