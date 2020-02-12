Midsection Of Man Playing A Guitar, black And White
DeKALB — Musician Dave Ramont will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library. The event is free. 

Ramont, a Chicago native, is a guitarist who specializes in Americana music, according to Ramont's official website. Americana is a musical genre that bends elements of country, blues, rock and roll, jazz and gospel.

Besides guitar, Ramont is proficient in the mandolin, banjo, concertina. He has made three solo albums: the most recent of which was 2009's "Taw." Ramont is also a part of the alt-country quartet Dick Smith, which has collectively released three albums in 2000, 2003 and 2005 respectively. These albums are all available on Spotify. 

He will appear as a solo artist at Saturday's event. Ramont will play his own songs from his career as well as covers of his favorite artists. 

Other upcoming events at the DeKalb Public Library include Music for Toddlers from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21 and a Ukulele Strum and Sing from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

