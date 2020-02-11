Aromatherapy is used to improve the health of the body, mind and spirit with aromatic essential oils. Aromatherapy has gained popularity among young adults over the years in forms of diffusers, bathing products, lotions and more.
Every essential oil has an array of heath benefits, and combining oils can create even more benefits, according to a 2018 HeathLine article. Some benefits include pain management, improved sleep quality and reduced stress and anxiety. There are a few conditions that essential oils may treat, including insomnia, fatigue, depression and menstrual issues.
The most popular aromatherapy scents are eucalyptus, lemon, ginger and tea tree, according to the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy. Each scent has its own unique qualities; for example, eucalyptus is used for helping relieve the airways during a cold, according to Medical News Today. Lavender is used for enhancing relaxation and sleep, while tea tree is used in skin care and shampoo products to treat acne.
Apply caution when using aromatherapy or essential oils products since they can cause reactions in the body. Chemical compounds in essential oils can produce different reactions, meaning not everyone will have the same effects to essential oils, according to Medical News Today. Those with conditions such as allergies, asthma and skin conditions like eczema should use caution when using aromatherapy products.
Diffusers, which disperse essential oils into the air, provide an easy way to help a room smell amazing. There are different types of diffusers like candles, electric diffusers or ceramic diffusers, according to HeathLine. Always be sure to read the instructions for a diffuser and use as instructed for safety reasons.
There are many places to find aromatherapy products like essential oils, lotions or bathing products. Essential oils and diffusers can be found in stores like Target, Walmart, TJ Maxx and Marshalls. Some of the more popular aromatherapy products are an array of lotions, body washes and body mist by Bath and Body Works. They have a line of aromatherapy items for stress relief, comfort, sleep, love and more.