Fatty's

If you're looking to spend time with good company this weekend over a few drinks, these are the specials this weekend worth checking out.  

Fatty's Pub & Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway

Fatty's has food and drink specials running all weekend long and live music to go along with it. Friday is Acoustic Fridays at Fatty's, featuring its Friday fish fry, and their weekly acoustic series starting at 9 p.m. Specials include $4.00 Jack Daniels and $3.50 Blue Moon Drafts. 

On Saturday, Tito's Vodka and Jim Bean is priced at $3.50, Maker's Mark at $4 and Miller and Coors bottles at $3. Starting at 10 p.m. there will be a live DJ or host taking song requests. 

Sunday is Locals' Sunday at Fatty's. Locally sourced food and drink will be featured, including Gehrke Grass Fed Beef and Whisky Acres' Whisky, according to their website. 

Hometown Sports Bar & Grill, 241 E. Lincoln Highway

For Friday, fish fry is priced at $9, well mixers are $3, bombs are $4 and martinis are $7.

Saturday entails $4 craft drafts, $3 ciders, $2.50 Hometown apple pie shots and $4 Fireball. Sunday consists of $3 mimosas, $2.50 Old Man Cans and $4 Absolut and Jack according to their website. 

Pizza Pro's, 1205 W. Lincoln Highway

On Friday, receive a free half order of beer nuggets with a 14" pizza at regular price. For drinks, Svedka, Jameson and Seagram's are all priced at $2.50, and premium and import bottles are $3. 

On Saturday get a 14" one-topping pizza with 10 wings for $17.99. Drinks consist of UV at $2.50, $3 for Jack Daniels and Rumchata and $6.50 for Domestic pitchers. 

All day Sunday, they have $6.99 regular size pastas. At the bar, they have $3 Absolut Mixers, Absolut Bloody Marys, Corona and Corona LT and House Wines, as well as $2 for domestic drafts, according to their website.  

More Entertainment Stories

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork
Entertainment

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor

DeKALB — Composed of several events, a month-long exhibit at the NIU Art Museum will feature lectures and presentations from art and design faculty and staff. At their individual events, the featured faculty and staff will showcase their artwork and discuss achievements in their research.

Midcoast not defined by genre
Entertainment

Midcoast not defined by genre

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief

DeKALB — In an ornate house, down some carpeted stairs and into a basement with Beatles posters plastered on the walls, Marshall amps stacked in corners and cords haphazardly strewn about, four musicians from distinctly differing backgrounds come together to create the indescribable sounds o…

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era
Entertainment

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

After 42 years, the “Skywalker Saga” of episodic “Star Wars” films comes to an end with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” While the film has flaws, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a satisfying film that ends the sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with the relea…

'Cats' disappoints audiences
Entertainment

'Cats' disappoints audiences

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

Squirting lemon juice in one’s eyes would be a more pleasant experience than watching “Cats.” This computer generated hairball will make dog lovers feel proud of canines and cat lovers feel ashamed. “Cats” is a cinematic blunder that shouldn’t exist but, because of some cruel twist of fate, does.