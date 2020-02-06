If you're looking to spend time with good company this weekend over a few drinks, these are the specials this weekend worth checking out.
Fatty's Pub & Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway
Fatty's has food and drink specials running all weekend long and live music to go along with it. Friday is Acoustic Fridays at Fatty's, featuring its Friday fish fry, and their weekly acoustic series starting at 9 p.m. Specials include $4.00 Jack Daniels and $3.50 Blue Moon Drafts.
On Saturday, Tito's Vodka and Jim Bean is priced at $3.50, Maker's Mark at $4 and Miller and Coors bottles at $3. Starting at 10 p.m. there will be a live DJ or host taking song requests.
Sunday is Locals' Sunday at Fatty's. Locally sourced food and drink will be featured, including Gehrke Grass Fed Beef and Whisky Acres' Whisky, according to their website.
Hometown Sports Bar & Grill, 241 E. Lincoln Highway
For Friday, fish fry is priced at $9, well mixers are $3, bombs are $4 and martinis are $7.
Saturday entails $4 craft drafts, $3 ciders, $2.50 Hometown apple pie shots and $4 Fireball. Sunday consists of $3 mimosas, $2.50 Old Man Cans and $4 Absolut and Jack according to their website.
Pizza Pro's, 1205 W. Lincoln Highway
On Friday, receive a free half order of beer nuggets with a 14" pizza at regular price. For drinks, Svedka, Jameson and Seagram's are all priced at $2.50, and premium and import bottles are $3.
On Saturday get a 14" one-topping pizza with 10 wings for $17.99. Drinks consist of UV at $2.50, $3 for Jack Daniels and Rumchata and $6.50 for Domestic pitchers.
All day Sunday, they have $6.99 regular size pastas. At the bar, they have $3 Absolut Mixers, Absolut Bloody Marys, Corona and Corona LT and House Wines, as well as $2 for domestic drafts, according to their website.