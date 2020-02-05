DeKALB — The end of The Beatles came in 1970 when Paul McCartney announced he was leaving the group, but 50 years later the music of The Beatles lives on and will be performed by The Return, an American Beatles tribute band. The show will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Founded in 1995, The Return is a tribute to the Fab Four and stars Georgia natives Richard Stelling, Shane Landers, Michael Fulop and Adam Thurston as John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, respectively. For the first half of the two-hour performance, the band will be dressed in 1964 “A Hard Day’s Night” themed costumes and will perform early hits from the touring years of 1963 to 1966, Fulop said.
This will include hits like “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and “A Hard Day’s Night,” as well as songs that influenced The Beatles such as “Twist and Shout” by The Top Notes and “Roll Over Beethoven” by Chuck Berry, according to The Return website.
The second half of the show will be focused on the studio years of The Beatles, from 1966 to 1969 when the band made the albums “Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Abbey Road” and “The Beatles,” also known as “The White Album.”
“We’ve had Beatles tribute bands in the past, and they’ve always been successful,” Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director of the Egyptian Theatre, said. “We’re looking forward to The Return’s performance because of how highly they were recommended by venues.”
In the past, the band has played at The Hard Rock Cafe’s 30 Year Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Abbey Road Studios in London, where The Beatles recorded many of their albums. The group has performed with artists like Chubby Checker, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard, according to its official website.
The band was formed by the four while they were in high school when they decided to get together and play Beatles songs, Fulop said.
Their practices became popular among locals who enjoyed the music of the group.
“One day, a local band was having an album release, and they asked us to play there,” Fulop said. “We dressed up in black suits as John, Paul, George and Ringo, and the audience went nuts. Someone approached us to play a gig, and then someone approached us at the next gig, and we’ve been playing ever since.”
The Return replicates the image of the original Beatles with Landers, originally a right-handed guitar player, having learned how to play the bass left-handed like Paul McCartney, and all four members harmonizing together like the original Beatles, according its website.
“People love the music of The Beatles and really identify with the lyrics,” Holcomb said. “People young and old love this music, and it brings generations together.”
