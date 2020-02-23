Chris Janson comes to DeKalb

DeKALB — A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Chris Janson, will be delivering his “Real Friends Tour” to DeKalb 7:30 p.m Saturday and will entail a lively performance for country music fans.
He will be performing at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
“[Janson is a] super, super high energy performer,” Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director for the Egyptian Theatre said. “It’s going to be a show where you’re going to feel his energy; you’re going to feed off his energy, and he’s going to feed off the crowd’s energy.”
The 33-year-old musician received the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Award for Country Song of the Year for his song “Buy Me a Boat.” The song currently has over 82 million streams on Spotify. He was also awarded the 2019 Academy of Country Music Award for Video of the Year for his song “Drunk Girl,” which has over 40 million streams on Spotify.
The only seats left are in the balcony, Holcomb said. Tickets are available at the Egyptian Theatre box office and website. Tier four, or balcony tickets, cost $39.50 for adults or $34.50 for seniors or students with IDs.
However, she said patrons shouldn’t be discouraged by buying a balcony seat, as the seating has some of the best views and the best acoustics in the theater.
Since Janson’s songs, including “Good Vibes,” are circulating on country music stations, this is a great opportunity for the Egyptian Theatre and will be a performance unlike any other country artist it’s housed, Holcomb said.
“It will be a super fun show to be at,” she said.
This is Janson’s first time playing at the theater.
Being part of the Grand Ole Opry is a huge honor for a country artist. It is a concert that happens weekly on the American country music stage concert in Nashville and is the longest-running radio broadcast in U.S. history.
Country music does well at the Egyptian, Holcomb said, but Janson is standing at a level of talent the theater doesn’t always get to witness.
Janson will be a refreshing performance, Holcomb said.
“[He’s] on the rise — an up and comer with songs on the country radio station,” Holcomb said.