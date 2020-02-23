Chris Janson comes to DeKalb

Country artist Chris Janson performs May 18 at the WMZQ Fest at Jiffy Lube Live, Prince William County, Virginia.

 Wikimedia Commons

DeKALB — A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Chris Janson, will be delivering his “Real Friends Tour” to DeKalb 7:30 p.m Saturday and will entail a lively performance for country music fans.

He will be performing at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

“[Janson is a] super, super high energy performer,” Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director for the Egyptian Theatre said. “It’s going to be a show where you’re going to feel his energy; you’re going to feed off his energy, and he’s going to feed off the crowd’s energy.”

The 33-year-old musician received the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Award for Country Song of the Year for his song “Buy Me a Boat.” The song currently has over 82 million streams on Spotify. He was also awarded the 2019 Academy of Country Music Award for Video of the Year for his song “Drunk Girl,” which has over 40 million streams on Spotify.

The only seats left are in the balcony, Holcomb said. Tickets are available at the Egyptian Theatre box office and website. Tier four, or balcony tickets, cost $39.50 for adults or $34.50 for seniors or students with IDs.

However, she said patrons shouldn’t be discouraged by buying a balcony seat, as the seating has some of the best views and the best acoustics in the theater.

Since Janson’s songs, including “Good Vibes,” are circulating on country music stations, this is a great opportunity for the Egyptian Theatre and will be a performance unlike any other country artist it’s housed, Holcomb said.

“It will be a super fun show to be at,” she said.

This is Janson’s first time playing at the theater.

Being part of the Grand Ole Opry is a huge honor for a country artist. It is a concert that happens weekly on the American country music stage concert in Nashville and is the longest-running radio broadcast in U.S. history.

Country music does well at the Egyptian, Holcomb said, but Janson is standing at a level of talent the theater doesn’t always get to witness.

Janson will be a refreshing performance, Holcomb said.

“[He’s] on the rise — an up and comer with songs on the country radio station,” Holcomb said.

More Entertainment Stories

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork
Entertainment

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor

DeKALB — Composed of several events, a month-long exhibit at the NIU Art Museum will feature lectures and presentations from art and design faculty and staff. At their individual events, the featured faculty and staff will showcase their artwork and discuss achievements in their research.

Midcoast not defined by genre
Entertainment

Midcoast not defined by genre

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief

DeKALB — In an ornate house, down some carpeted stairs and into a basement with Beatles posters plastered on the walls, Marshall amps stacked in corners and cords haphazardly strewn about, four musicians from distinctly differing backgrounds come together to create the indescribable sounds o…

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era
Entertainment

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

After 42 years, the “Skywalker Saga” of episodic “Star Wars” films comes to an end with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” While the film has flaws, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a satisfying film that ends the sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with the relea…

'Cats' disappoints audiences
Entertainment

'Cats' disappoints audiences

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

Squirting lemon juice in one’s eyes would be a more pleasant experience than watching “Cats.” This computer generated hairball will make dog lovers feel proud of canines and cat lovers feel ashamed. “Cats” is a cinematic blunder that shouldn’t exist but, because of some cruel twist of fate, does.