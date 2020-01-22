Envy Dance Troupe
The Envy Dance Troupe is a co-ed hip-hop dance group that brings diverse groups of people with different dancing styles together.
The purpose is to recruit students who can express their creativity through dance. Each interested candidate has to attend auditions open to all NIU students.
The team practices at least four days a week, Monday through Thursday nights. Practices are scheduled around class and work schedules to accommodate everyone. The closer it gets to competitions, the more frequent practices become.
Equestrian Club
The Equestrian club is a co-ed group that aims to add athletic diversity to the NIU community through equestrian sports.
Students can either be a recreational member, which is open to full-time students that are in good-standing with the University, or a competitive member who meets the same requirements as a recreational member as well as requirements and standards set by the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association, United States Hunter/Jumper Association and the Head Coach of the club.
The club meets 9 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Rec Center Meeting Room.
NIU Bowling Club
The NIU Bowling Club is for people who enjoy bowling on a competitive or recreational level. The purpose of the club is to develop their physical skills, mental fortitude and to provide networking opportunities.
Each member must obtain at least a 2.5 GPA and have an interest in bowling. There will be tryouts for students interested in being on the competitive team.
The team meets 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Thursday at Mardi Gras Lanes, 1730 Sycamore Road.
NIU Capoeira Club
Capoeira comes from Afro-Brazilian slaves who combined dance, acrobatics and music to strengthen their community and overthrow their oppressors.
The NIU Capoeira club has courses, lectures, debates, educational workshops and expositions to teach on Afro-Latino culture. The club meets 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday in the Chick Evan’s Field House, Studio 112.
Track and Field and Cross Country
Track and Field and Cross Country is a co-ed team that competes consistently. Their purpose is to bring out the best in each athlete and to ensure everyone reaches their full potential whether it be in running, jumping or throwing.
The team practices from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday at the outdoor track next to the Convocation Center.