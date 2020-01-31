The Irrational Masters will shadow cast their upcoming live performance of the 1985 cult classic “Clue.” Shadow casting is a performance where actors mirror the film as it plays on a screen.
The show will be 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
In 1985, “Clue” didn’t perform well at the box office, but has since risen to cult classic status because of its writing, cast, multiple endings and signature slapstick comedy. The Irrational Masters have hosted an annual live show for “Clue” since 2015.
Cast member Megan Renwick said the task of shadow casting is challenging, but can also be fun.
“It’s a lot of fun being able to copy characters and what you see on screen, but it’s also really hard to do that,” Renwick said. “Because you have something to follow and you have something that people can see what you’re supposed to be doing and see what you’re doing right and wrong.”
The Irrational Masters originally started almost 10 years ago after fans of the shadow casting performance of the 1975 classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” wanted to come together and make their own shadow cast group for film in DeKalb, Joshua Chesser, cast director for the show, said.
“Rocky Horror is a tradition especially around Halloween time for a lot of people,” Chesser said. “Personally, what draws me to Rocky Horror is the connection with people because it’s where everyone is welcome and no matter who you are, you find something with Rocky Horror to enjoy.”
Both “Clue” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” star actor Tim Curry and provide a lot of the same attractions for viewers to enjoy like comedy, but Clue is a more family-friendly performance.
Tickets are $12 and can be bought on the theatre’s website or at the venue.
If anyone is interested in joining the Irrational Masters cast, they can find them on Facebook or Instagram and message them directly or email them at irrationalmasters4711@gmail.com.