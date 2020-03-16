The College of Visual and Performing Arts announced Friday that multiple events would be cancelled or rescheduled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the School of Music, all recitals and other events from March 16 through March 24 have been cancelled. Most other events after March 24 will be on a live stream with no audience, according to the update. A full list of events and the status is available on the update.
The remainder of the spring concert and recital schedule is to be determined
The Community School of the Arts' "Performathon," scheduled for April 18, has been cancelled.
The current state of all School of Theatre and Dance events is to be determined with no cancellations announced.
The NIU Art Museum will remain closed throughout the extended Spring Break with The Faculty Biennial Show that was scheduled to run until March 18 being cancelled along with the lecture "The Art of Difference" which was scheduled for March 17.
The exhibition "Very Well, Thank You" will be unveiled at the NIU Art Museum April 16 as originally planned. The exhibition will continue to be displayed through May 22 although the public reception, originally scheduled for April 16, for the display has been postponed to an unknown date.
The School of Art and Design has announced that The Annual Juried Blick Art Materials Ars Nova Exhibition, scheduled from March 27 to April 17, will proceed as planned. The M.F.A. show at the NIU Chicago Center on April 3 will commence normally.