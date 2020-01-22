Coffee lovers of DeKalb will be able to make their own works of art while drinking locally brewed coffee at Common Grounds. The local coffeehouse will be hosting a Freestyle Art Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday which will be open to all and will provide attendees with a variety of materials, including watercolors, charcoal and paint, to create artwork, according to DeKalb’s All Events In webpage.
During the event, customers at Common Grounds, 131 E. Lincoln Highway, will be able to purchase food and drinks off the menu, including espresso, tea and paninis.
Founded July 9, 2016, Common Grounds sells locally brewed drinks while using profits to support organizations that fight human trafficking, according to Common Grounds’ Facebook page. These organizations include the Set Free Movement and Safe Passage, according to a 2018 Northern Star article. Common Grounds also sells new and used books with profits going to these organizations.
The Set Free Movement is a faith-based organization that fights human trafficking with teams across the U.S. and the world, including in DeKalb. The DeKalb team is led by Common Grounds owner Jeff Foster.
Safe Passage is a help center in DeKalb County that aids victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The organization also has a 24-hour hotline for safety planning and information about Safe Passage Resources. The number is 815-756-5228.
Other events coming up at Common Grounds include a Board Game Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and a screening of the first four episodes of “The Mandalorian” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday.