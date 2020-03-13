Egyptian Theatre postpones two performances, cancels one
Northern Star Staff

The Egyptian Theatre has postponed the Wizard of Oz and Swan Lake performances by the Beth Fowler School of Dance that were scheduled to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Rhythms of the Dance performance on Tuesday has also been canceled, according to a Friday Egyptian Theatre news release.

These changes come in response to COVID-19 and regulations given by Governor J.B. Pritzker. 

COVID-19 symptoms range in severity but can include, cough, fever and shortness of breath. They can take two to 14 days to appear after exposure, according to the CDC. 

As of Friday, no other events at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., are affected.

“We are following the recommendations of officials and doing what is in the best interest of the health of our patrons, performers, staff and volunteers,” Alex Nerad, Egyptian Theatre Executive Director, said in the news release. 

 Their social media will be giving updates if the status of any other events change.

More Entertainment Stories

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork
Entertainment

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor

DeKALB — Composed of several events, a month-long exhibit at the NIU Art Museum will feature lectures and presentations from art and design faculty and staff. At their individual events, the featured faculty and staff will showcase their artwork and discuss achievements in their research.

Midcoast not defined by genre
Entertainment

Midcoast not defined by genre

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief

DeKALB — In an ornate house, down some carpeted stairs and into a basement with Beatles posters plastered on the walls, Marshall amps stacked in corners and cords haphazardly strewn about, four musicians from distinctly differing backgrounds come together to create the indescribable sounds o…

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era
Entertainment

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

After 42 years, the “Skywalker Saga” of episodic “Star Wars” films comes to an end with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” While the film has flaws, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a satisfying film that ends the sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with the relea…

'Cats' disappoints audiences
Entertainment

'Cats' disappoints audiences

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

Squirting lemon juice in one’s eyes would be a more pleasant experience than watching “Cats.” This computer generated hairball will make dog lovers feel proud of canines and cat lovers feel ashamed. “Cats” is a cinematic blunder that shouldn’t exist but, because of some cruel twist of fate, does.