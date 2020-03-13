Egyptian Theatre postpones two performances, cancels one

The Egyptian Theatre has postponed the Wizard of Oz and Swan Lake performances by the Beth Fowler School of Dance that were scheduled to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Rhythms of the Dance performance on Tuesday has also been canceled, according to a Friday Egyptian Theatre news release.
These changes come in response to COVID-19 and regulations given by Governor J.B. Pritzker.
COVID-19 symptoms range in severity but can include, cough, fever and shortness of breath. They can take two to 14 days to appear after exposure, according to the CDC.
As of Friday, no other events at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., are affected.
“We are following the recommendations of officials and doing what is in the best interest of the health of our patrons, performers, staff and volunteers,” Alex Nerad, Egyptian Theatre Executive Director, said in the news release.
Their social media will be giving updates if the status of any other events change.