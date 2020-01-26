photo

“Idiosyncratic Juxtaposition: a Precious Circle,”created by instructors Justin Bitner and Angela Johnson, brings together household objects to create a story. There are no standard art materials used in this installation. This installation is one of the centerpieces of the art museum exhibition. 

 Jamie O'Toole | Northern Star

Faculty art of various styles covered the walls of the Art Museum during a public reception of the NIU School of Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition held Thursday.

The reception allowed students to view professors’ work and attendees to bid on the artwork.

Paintings, photographs and textile designs welcomed visitors. The work of Stephanie Sailer, displayed in the back of the exhibit, stood out. Sailer, instructor and School of Art and Design adviser, had an interesting take on sculpting displayed on two blank white cubes reading “Do Not Touch.”

Sailer’s piece, labeled “Activation,” combines media captivatingly and cohesively. Sailer wanted to create a physical metaphor for the way in which humans constantly reinvent themselves, according to the explanation provided next to her work. Some pieces of ourselves seem to get lost and are replaced, representing self rediscovery.

Her sculpture is intended to represent something beautiful that captures the strangeness of life.

In the center of the room, instructors Justin Bitner and Angela Johnson collaborated to create “Idiosyncratic Juxtaposition: A Precious Circle,” a multimedia installation of objects left to them by family and friends.

Objects were arranged particularly to tell a story. A wooden ironing board, a glowing picture of two people just married, photographs with captions written on the back and other aesthetically pleasing objects compose the piece.

The installation elicits feelings of nostalgia without using standard art materials such as paints and canvases.

Bitner and Johnson wanted to use objects worn by the touch of human beings, according to the explanation provided next to their work.

Genetics, physical and emotional traits and memories may all be abstract, but the instructors’ installation was intended to make such concepts concrete, the explanation states. 

Activation

In the other half of the exhibit, an auction took place. The highest price on art pieces was $300. An anonymous supporter decided to auction pieces from their collection so the NIU Art museum could benefit from funds raised. Faculty auctioned off their work as well. All proceeds will go to the Art Museum. Bidding on pieces is open until 1 p.m. Feb. 1.

Visitors will have the chance to dissect and interpret the works at the faculty art exhibit until March 18.

Tags

More Entertainment Stories

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork
Entertainment

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor

DeKALB — Composed of several events, a month-long exhibit at the NIU Art Museum will feature lectures and presentations from art and design faculty and staff. At their individual events, the featured faculty and staff will showcase their artwork and discuss achievements in their research.

Midcoast not defined by genre
Entertainment

Midcoast not defined by genre

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief

DeKALB — In an ornate house, down some carpeted stairs and into a basement with Beatles posters plastered on the walls, Marshall amps stacked in corners and cords haphazardly strewn about, four musicians from distinctly differing backgrounds come together to create the indescribable sounds o…

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era
Entertainment

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

After 42 years, the “Skywalker Saga” of episodic “Star Wars” films comes to an end with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” While the film has flaws, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a satisfying film that ends the sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with the relea…

'Cats' disappoints audiences
Entertainment

'Cats' disappoints audiences

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

Squirting lemon juice in one’s eyes would be a more pleasant experience than watching “Cats.” This computer generated hairball will make dog lovers feel proud of canines and cat lovers feel ashamed. “Cats” is a cinematic blunder that shouldn’t exist but, because of some cruel twist of fate, does.