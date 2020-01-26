show
Courtesy Fashion Industry Organization

DeKALB — The Fashion Industry Organization is looking for male and female models to audition for its 12th annual Kohl’s-sponsored spring fashion show.  Auditions will be 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in Wirtz Hall, Room 210.

Members of the Fashion Industry Organization will not be modeling the clothing, but will be styling, decorating and working backstage during the show, Breanna Reynolds, president of the Fashion Industry Organization, said.

Modeling is a good way for students to gain experience and make friends, she said. Reynolds said a few models from previous fashion shows are returning because they enjoyed the experience. 

“Every year we try to increase the number of models and garments; so the more people that audition, the more models we can have for our show,” she said. 

The Fashion Industry Organization has not announced how many models it is looking for, but it welcomes any student who wants to try out, MaryAnn Lorenz, faculty adviser for the organization, said. No previous experience is required.

“We focus on business professional wear because we want to show the students at NIU how fabulously they can dress their outfits up for interviews, networking events and future careers,” Reynolds said.

Every spring semester, Kohl’s sponsors the organization’s fashion show and gives it a budget to purchase clothing and decorations, Reynolds said. 

The show will take place 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the Holmes Student Center, Reynolds said. It will be free to attend, and there will be a raffle.

