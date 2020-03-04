Fatty's to host fundraiser for cheer team
Courtesy Jemea Green

DeKALB — Since NIU cut athletic funds in 2017, the cheer team has been considered a club. In an effort to assist the team in affording its trip to nationals, Fatty’s Pub & Grille and the cheer club will team up to host a fundraiser on Thursday for locals and students to donate.

The fundraiser, at 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, will include an appetizer buffet and draft beer for $10. Attendees must be 21 to drink. The fundraiser will be in the Novack room starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available on Fatty’s website.

After 10 p.m., a DJ will be playing music in the Novack room as cheerleaders serve drinks to guests. Cheerleaders will bartend with help from the restaurant’s regular bartenders. Along with the money they collect from tickets, whatever the cheerleaders accept from tips will also go toward their trip.

This will be the restaurant’s first year hosting a fundraiser for the cheer team, and it hopes to raise at least $1,000 for it to attend nationals, Fatty’s owner Jeff Dobie said. Dobie said Fatty’s will be donating food for the event so that the team can be the main priority for profits.

NIU has the only competitive cheerleading team in Illinois.

“That’s something to be proud of,” said Dobie. “[However,] time is money, and the team practices two to three times a week on top of schooling.”

Fundraising is not only essential for nationals, but also foruniforms and other resources.

The cheer team was cut from the NIU Athletic budget due to a priority budget cut, Head Coach Aubrey Gallione said. The NIU Athletic Department also cut the coaching salary.

When most of the team members were recruited, the budget was in order. After the budget cut, parents are finding it harder to provide money for cheerleaders to stay on the team, Dobie said.

Also since the cut, the number of cheerleaders on the team has gone down significantly, Gallione said.

The cheer program used to have two teams, one all-women team and one co-ed, but now NIU only has one co-ed team.

When Gallione first started coaching three years ago, she was coaching 45-50 athletes, but now there’s only 25, she said.

Dobie said he may run the fundraiser twice per semester in order to assist NIU’s cheerleading team with its needs.

Tags

More Entertainment Stories

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork
Entertainment

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor

DeKALB — Composed of several events, a month-long exhibit at the NIU Art Museum will feature lectures and presentations from art and design faculty and staff. At their individual events, the featured faculty and staff will showcase their artwork and discuss achievements in their research.

Midcoast not defined by genre
Entertainment

Midcoast not defined by genre

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief

DeKALB — In an ornate house, down some carpeted stairs and into a basement with Beatles posters plastered on the walls, Marshall amps stacked in corners and cords haphazardly strewn about, four musicians from distinctly differing backgrounds come together to create the indescribable sounds o…

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era
Entertainment

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

After 42 years, the “Skywalker Saga” of episodic “Star Wars” films comes to an end with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” While the film has flaws, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a satisfying film that ends the sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with the relea…

'Cats' disappoints audiences
Entertainment

'Cats' disappoints audiences

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

Squirting lemon juice in one’s eyes would be a more pleasant experience than watching “Cats.” This computer generated hairball will make dog lovers feel proud of canines and cat lovers feel ashamed. “Cats” is a cinematic blunder that shouldn’t exist but, because of some cruel twist of fate, does.