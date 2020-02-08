Sending locals back to the '90s through a nostalgic celebration at 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Fatty's Pub and Grill will be hosting a decade party with the band Run Forest Run.
Tickets for Run Forest Run’s performance at Fatty’s, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, can be purchased at Fatty’s website. Early bird tickets are $5, advance tickets are $7, and tickets purchased the day of the show will cost $10, according to the event’s page on Eventbrite.
Run Forest Run is Chicago’s number one '90s cover band, according to Fatty’s website. “The band originated from Chicago,” Fatty’s owner Jeff Dobie said.
In the front of the restaurant, people can enjoy food and drinks and request songs from the DJ, while people in the back can listen to the 90s hits performed by Run Forest Run, Dobie said. Run Forest Run plays hit songs by Avril Lavigne, the Backstreet Boys, Blur, Blink-182 and Britney Spears, according to the band’s setlist of over 100 songs.
Fatty’s organizes these events so students who grew up in these decades can have fun in a small town like DeKalb, Dobie said. Decade events allow people 21 and up to dress up in their ripped jeans and spiked hair and jam, he said.
Locals are encouraged to get in the 90s spirit on Saturday by Dobie.
Typically when locals hear a band they’ve never heard of before will be visiting, they are hesitant to come listen, Dobie said. “Cover bands come through,” he said, because they allow people to jam to music they are familiar with and have associated memories with.
Fatty’s has held ‘90s parties before. Local promoters send dates they want to book and Fatty’s fills in the blanks, Dobie said. To avoid locals getting burnt out on the same bands, Fattys invites a band every other week with its own event, and performers who play acoustics on Fridays, he said.
Doing this allows the bands to create a loyal following from Fatty’s customers, Dobie said.
Fatty’s typically has 100 to 150 people attend its events, he said.