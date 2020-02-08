Back to 90s neon poster, card or invitation, design template. Retro tape recorder neon sign, light banner. Back to the 90s. Vector illustration in trendy 80s-90s neon style. Editing text neon sign
Getty Images

Sending locals back to the '90s through a nostalgic celebration at 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Fatty's Pub and Grill will be hosting a decade party with the band Run Forest Run. 

Tickets for Run Forest Run’s performance at Fatty’s, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, can be purchased at Fatty’s website. Early bird tickets are $5, advance tickets are $7, and tickets purchased the day of the show will cost $10, according to the event’s page on Eventbrite.

Run Forest Run is Chicago’s number one '90s cover band, according to Fatty’s website. “The band originated from Chicago,” Fatty’s owner Jeff Dobie said.  

In the front of the restaurant, people can enjoy food and drinks and request songs from the DJ, while people in the back can listen to the 90s hits performed by Run Forest Run, Dobie said. Run Forest Run plays hit songs by Avril Lavigne, the Backstreet Boys, Blur, Blink-182 and Britney Spears, according to the band’s setlist of over 100 songs. 

Fatty’s organizes these events so students who grew up in these decades can have fun in a small town like DeKalb, Dobie said. Decade events allow people 21 and up to dress up in their ripped jeans and spiked hair and jam, he said. 

Locals are encouraged to get in the 90s spirit on Saturday by Dobie. 

Typically when locals hear a band they’ve never heard of before will be visiting, they are hesitant to come listen, Dobie said. “Cover bands come through,” he said, because they allow people to jam to music they are familiar with and have associated memories with. 

Fatty’s has held ‘90s parties before. Local promoters send dates they want to book and Fatty’s fills in the blanks, Dobie said. To avoid locals getting burnt out on the same bands, Fattys invites a band every other week with its own event, and performers who play acoustics on Fridays, he said. 

Doing this allows the bands to create a loyal following from Fatty’s customers, Dobie said. 

Fatty’s typically has 100 to 150 people attend its events, he said. 

More Entertainment Stories

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork
Entertainment

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor

DeKALB — Composed of several events, a month-long exhibit at the NIU Art Museum will feature lectures and presentations from art and design faculty and staff. At their individual events, the featured faculty and staff will showcase their artwork and discuss achievements in their research.

Midcoast not defined by genre
Entertainment

Midcoast not defined by genre

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief

DeKALB — In an ornate house, down some carpeted stairs and into a basement with Beatles posters plastered on the walls, Marshall amps stacked in corners and cords haphazardly strewn about, four musicians from distinctly differing backgrounds come together to create the indescribable sounds o…

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era
Entertainment

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

After 42 years, the “Skywalker Saga” of episodic “Star Wars” films comes to an end with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” While the film has flaws, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a satisfying film that ends the sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with the relea…

'Cats' disappoints audiences
Entertainment

'Cats' disappoints audiences

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

Squirting lemon juice in one’s eyes would be a more pleasant experience than watching “Cats.” This computer generated hairball will make dog lovers feel proud of canines and cat lovers feel ashamed. “Cats” is a cinematic blunder that shouldn’t exist but, because of some cruel twist of fate, does.