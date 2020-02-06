With all the snow and ice melting, shoes need a little extra care this time of year. There are many different ways to clean shoes; however, the appropriate cleaning method may vary based on the material of the shoe. These tips and tricks can be used any time of year and can remove stains from shoes with ease.
Before washing your shoes be sure to brush off any loose dirt or debris, which can be done with a toothbrush, a nail brush or any small brush.
The simplest way to clean your shoes is by adding soap or vinegar to water. Using a solution of equal parts cold water and distilled vinegar, gently work at the areas in need of cleaning. This is the method most used for cleaning shoes, and it works with all shoe materials, including leather, canvas and suede.Here are a few other ways to clean your shoes:
Lemon juice and baking soda. After mixing the two materials together, dip your brush in the solution to clean your shoes. Once you’re done cleaning your shoes, wipe them off with a cloth. This method is for cleaning sneakers like Nikes.
Vinegar and rubbing alcohol.This hack is for suede and faux fur boots like UGG boots or any other kind of snow boots. To revive the delicate material, use a washcloth with either white vinegar or rubbing alcohol to clean your shoes. These types of shoes are sensitive to water so less is more.
Toothpaste. This can be used on canvas shoes like Converse or running shoes. Start by moving your toothbrush back and forth in a circular motion to clean all the imperfection, then rinse the shoe.
Nail polish remover or bleach For white shoes, nail polish remover is an alternative option to bleach. With nail polish remover, dip your toothbrush in the solution and gently rub off any dirt or salt stains. If you do choose to use bleach, it's important to use five times more water than bleach in the solution so you don’t fade or discolor your shoes.