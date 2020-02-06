Find an indulging activity
Self-care can be soothing and relaxing on any day, but on Valentine’s Day, self-love is crucial. Activities to practice self-love — so you can make yourself feel special when no one else can — include an extensive face routine or a movie marathon paired with delectable snacks.
Today, no one will judge you for eating the whole box of chocolates. Only you can, and that’s not love, and you can't break up with yourself. You know what? Order that large pizza.
Some intriguing documentaries and movies to pass the time and get to February 15th as quickly as possible:
13th on Netflix
Wild Wild County on Netflix
The Irishman
Saving Mr. Banks
27 Dresses
Create a playlist for indulging activities
Maybe you’re getting over someone, dreaming about someone or taking time away from relationships to discover yourself. Wherever you are in life, here are some good songs for empowerment to play as you apply a face mask, shower and eat chocolate.
“Falling” by Harry Styles
“You’re somebody Else” by Flora Cash
“Can’t Pretend” by Tom Odell
“Where’s My Love” by SYML
“FML” by Arizona Zervas
“Ivy” by Frank Ocean
“Hurricane” by Grizfolk
“She Wants My Money” by Dominic Fike
“Gone Girl” by Iann Dior and Trippie Redd
“No Flaws” by Kind Von
“Love me” by Lil Tecca
Steer clear of social media
If this Valentine’s Day is being spent in a dorm room, and friends are out with their significant other — try to stay off social media because the smiles of happy people in relationships will feel crippling.
Instead, find an adventure in the building or elsewhere.
For example, if your building has a lounge, rearrange it to make it feel homier.
Create a new dance in your room with your roommate.
If you have a car, drive down Bethany Road in DeKalb and watch the sun set over cornfields and aesthetically pleasing abandoned barns with music playing.
Take a trip to Walmart and buy art supplies such as pipe cleaners, glitter and markers. Go back to the dorm and create what your ideal relationship would look like, then hang it up and hope manifestation takes place and the universe brings you the love of your life tomorrow.