FRENCH TOAST IN A MUG

French Toast in a Mug is an easy microwave dish to make in your residence hall or apartment that tastes great. 

 

Start to finish: 4-5 minutes

Servings:1

How to make French toast in a mug

1 egg

3 tablespoons of milk

cinnamon

2-3 slices of bread

A microwave safe mug

A mixing bowl

All of the ingredients listed above can be found in any local store costing ten dollars. Start to finish the recipe only takes five minutes and serves one person. 

How to make French toast in a mug

 

Tear up at least two pieces of bread and put them into the mug.

How to make French toast in a mug

Milk, eggs and cinnamon mixed together in a bowl

Crack one egg into a separate bowl along 3 tablespoons of milk and a amount of cinnamon to your liking, then mix it all together.

Pour the mixture into the mug with the bread. Let the mix soak into the bread for one minute.

How to make French toast in a mug

Let the break soak in a mug for one minute, then microwave according to directions

Put the mug into the microwave. Begin with one minute, then add ten seconds at a time, depending on how you want it cooked. Don't exceed two minutes; you don't want to over-cook the french toast.

Once it’s done cooking, add syrup or any other toppings and enjoy.

