sorority
Fernando Lopez | Northern Star

With the spring semester beginning, sororities on campus will start informal recruitments. This time around, instead of girls spending a full weekend in dresses and heels, they get to spend one or two nights out of the week in casual outfits.

Informal recruitment is when a sorority hosts a simple get together to meet potential members.

Here are some tips and tricks for informal recruitment:

Look at social media accounts

By checking out Panhellenic social media accounts you can see any posts related to informal recruitment involving the time, date, location and theme for that sorority. Pay close attention to the date and time because it could be one or two nights during the week, and each chapter has different time for their recruitment. Each sorority has its own theme for the night as well, which could be anything from pizza night to hot chocolate.

Be yourself.

With informal recruitment being more relaxed, it’s easier for girls to be themselves. Don’t be afraid sororities want girls who are true to themselves and aren’t afraid to show it. With that being said, you don’t want to show up to recruitment in sweatpants and a ratty T-shirt. It’s a casual event so an outfit with ripped jeans, a cute top and sneakers, for example, will do the trick.

Attend as many events as you can.

Between informational meetings organized by the Panhellenic Council and each sorority’s recruitment, there are plenty of chances to ask questions if you need to. By attending more than one sorority recruitment, you will get a feel as to how informal recruitment works because each chapter is different. With sororities only getting a limited number of new members to take in, it is important to meet with as many chapters as you can to improve your odds of getting accepted.

Enjoy yourself.

Informal recruitment is a memorable and fun experience you can only get in college. Take the process seriously, because that one night could change the course of your college career.

These tips and tricks are meant to guide you through informal recruitment in the hopes it will be less nerve racking in the days or hours leading up to recruitment.

Tags

More Entertainment Stories

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork
Entertainment

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor

DeKALB — Composed of several events, a month-long exhibit at the NIU Art Museum will feature lectures and presentations from art and design faculty and staff. At their individual events, the featured faculty and staff will showcase their artwork and discuss achievements in their research.

Midcoast not defined by genre
Entertainment

Midcoast not defined by genre

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief

DeKALB — In an ornate house, down some carpeted stairs and into a basement with Beatles posters plastered on the walls, Marshall amps stacked in corners and cords haphazardly strewn about, four musicians from distinctly differing backgrounds come together to create the indescribable sounds o…

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era
Entertainment

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

After 42 years, the “Skywalker Saga” of episodic “Star Wars” films comes to an end with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” While the film has flaws, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a satisfying film that ends the sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with the relea…

'Cats' disappoints audiences
Entertainment

'Cats' disappoints audiences

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

Squirting lemon juice in one’s eyes would be a more pleasant experience than watching “Cats.” This computer generated hairball will make dog lovers feel proud of canines and cat lovers feel ashamed. “Cats” is a cinematic blunder that shouldn’t exist but, because of some cruel twist of fate, does.