Local musician tries to bring others together amid pandemic

Social distancing has taken a toll on everyone, but perhaps no one more than those in the music industry. In a world where groups larger than 10 people aren't allowed, most artists are out of options. Guitarist Rick Peretz is having trouble trying to form a music group amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peretz is new to DeKalb County, and recently posted on the Facebook page “What's Happening in Sycamore, IL,” calling all interested musicians to join him in The DeKalb County Acoustic Jam (DCAJ). An acoustic jam, or song circle, gives musicians the opportunity to play together with others who share similar interests.
“We’ll have to wait until COVID restrictions are lifted to actually meet, in the meantime, we can begin communicating and planning our next steps,” Peretz said in a March 27 Facebook post.
So far there has been little response to Peretz’s post, likely due to the current state of things.
“I really enjoy playing with other people at all levels,” Peretz said. “Whether they are beginner, intermediate or advanced, making live music with people is a tremendous amount of fun.”
Peretz said he misses playing with groups of people. He wants to give student musicians, community members or even NIU faculty the chance to join in on the fun and jam. hoping those with musical talent and interest would join the group.
“I'm going to contact the music department to see if they can give us some space on a weeknight to be able to have a group like this.”, Peretz said. “We need a place to meet, and that would be a perfect place.”
One way musicians world-wide are coping with the pandemic is live streaming performances. Artists like Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Keith Urban and even Andrew Lloyd Webber are creating live streams for fans as a way to give back during these trying times. Some local venues are also participating in live streams, like the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., and the The Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles.
A lot of Peretz’s musician friends have joined a Facebook group called The WC Sessions, which is short for The Water Closet Sessions. This group consists of musicians sharing videos of themselves playing music in their bathrooms.
“I love [live streaming],” Peretz said. “Lots of people are live streaming, getting on there and doing it, a friend of mine and his son sat in their kitchen and did one.”
Peretz mentioned the app Zoom is being used for open mics and collaboration during the shelter in place. Zoom, along with other apps and social media offers musicians the chance to regain some normality, and continue sharing their music with others.
Peretz said he wants DCAJ to be “informal and laid back.” He hopes that beginners don't get intimidated. He wants it to be free of strict rules to allow musicians to play what they want by ear.
“I love having a group like that with not too many rules,” Peretz said. “Some of these groups I've been in are very eclectic, meaning that people when it's their turn, they play what they want to play, and it's fun to, without any music, just follow along by ear.”
No matter the type of music a member listens to or plays, Peretz wants this group to be a space for all musicians to collaborate.
Peretz remains hopeful that after the shelter in place is lifted, musicians will join DCAJ to meet and jam.