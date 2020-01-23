Mac Miller’s posthumous album “Circles” was released on Jan. 17. It follows his last album “Swimming,” which was released in August 2018. The sister album dives deep into the rapper’s mind at the time of his passing. Like the circulating thoughts Miller explored throughout his 12 songs, the album cleverly also goes in a circle, as the lyrics of the last song connects with the first.
The intention of having “Circles” follow “Swimming” was to create the concept, “Swimming in Circles,” Miller’s family said in a written statement.
Producer Jon Brion finished the sister album. And although Miller could not finish his project, “Circles” lived up to the concept intended. The diverse styles in the two albums compliment each other, completing a circle, the statement reads.
“Swimming” had 25.3% of bars dedicated to Miller’s poor mental health, according to Hip Hop by the Numbers, and “Circles” introspectively delves into Miller’s mental health and substance abuse, maintaining the trend.
Highlights include the first and last song.
In the first song, “Circles,” Miller raps about being unable to change, trying again and again, only to end up at the start again like a circle.
“Don't you put any more stress on yourself, it's one day at a time/It's gettin' pretty late, gettin' pretty late/Damn, and I find/It goes around like the hands that keep counting' the time/Drawin' circles,” he raps.
“Circles” and the album share the name. Typically when a song and the album have the same name, the song varies in placement on the album. There’s not a specific spot for it, but “Circles” stands at the very top, being the first song people hear.
Perhaps this was to introduce the concept of the album, but the ideas of the first and last song remain within the same idea of time, yet contradict, kind of like circular reasoning or a constantly repeating anxious thought. The album evidently continues after the last song, back to the first. That was brilliantly intentional.
In the last song, “Once a Day,” the unknown “you” is mentioned, as they are in “Circles,” and by the pet name “baby” as well. Miller could be speaking to himself, to a lover or maybe both in these songs.
Within the lyrics for “Once a Day,” Miller expresses how everyone rushes, and never takes their time in life, even him, although he's aware of it. “Everybody keep rushing,” he raps. “Why aren’t we taking our time?” he continues.
The two songs speak of time, but one speaks of taking one's time, and the other of rushing to beat time, so they go against each other.
The last line of “Once a Day” continues, or at least relates to the first line of “Circles.” The line reads “Once a day I drop but I can't find a single word,” and the first line of “Circles” reads, “Well, this is what it look like right before you fall.” Both discuss plummeting, one of actually dropping and the other of what it looks like as the person falls.
“You” could possibly be Mac speaking to himself, watching himself fall. If so, the two songs filter into each other.
What's great about this album is the concept of each song allows listeners to swim in the deep end of Miller’s painful thoughts and embrace how repetitive and overbearing they became before his overdose. The name “Circles” perfectly symbolizes the truth of Miller’s art, as it acts as a circle.
The lyrics “But I can’t find a single word” alone speaks volumes. While the 12 songs all convey Miller’s state of mind, these seven words fully express the battle he fought to speak up and get help.
Mental illness and addiction were an open part of the rapper’s life and his music, and many fans wish he found a word to say.
While his reality was anything but fortunate, and this last project may open the wounds of many fans who mourned his death in 2018, it gives an honest insight into the rapper’s mind. Up until now fans followed the journey, and this album continues the Mac Miller experience.
Whether it be accidental or on purpose, the fourth, fifth and sixth songs on the album altogether read “Good News,” “I Can See” “Everybody.” The sister album to “Swimming” strengthens the bond Miller shared with fans.
Like the album, Miller’s impact on hip hop and the way in which his lyrics have transcended are endless and forever circulating. The album suitably embodies that.