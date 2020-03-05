Music events to attend in and around DeKalb

Celtic rock band Gaelic Storm  

In the coming months, venues around Illinois will feature several music shows that range from Celtic rock to experimental metal bands. 

The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., will be hosting Celtic rock band Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 

"It's 10 days before St. Patrick's Day, and I feel like everyone is in the mood for some good Irish music," Jeanine Holcomb, marketing & communications director at the Egyptian Theatre said. "It's one of those shows where even if you don't know the words, you're going to have such a great time because of the energy of the crowd. They'll be getting people up on their feet and singing along."   

The Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet, will be hosting bands Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, Seven Spires, Withering Soul and Astillian 7:30 p.m. March 22.

Insomnium is a death and black metal band from Finland. Omnium Gatherum is a Scandinavian metal band from Finland known for their fierce live performances. Seven Spires plays power metal, Withering Soul is a black and gothic metal band from Chicago and Astillian is a group of melodic metal musicians, according to the TicketWeb event site. 

Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago, will be hosting bands Uniform & The Body, Dreamdecay, Sandworm and a DJ set from Heather Gabel March 24.

Uniform & The Body will be bringing their sonic world of terror found on their last project "Everything That Dies Someday Comes Back." Over the span of demos and two full length projects, Dreamdecay will bring their sound of art, punk rock and noise that got them noticed within the Seattle underground. Sandworm is a hungry and young duo that has previously collaborated with The Body, according to the Empty Bottle website.    

