Oscars made history with first foreign film winning best picture

Korean film “Parasite” won big and made history Sunday at the 92nd annual Oscars, taking home best picture, best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay.
This is the first time in Oscars history that a foreign film has won best picture. It is also the first time that a foreign film has won both best picture and best international feature film.
With eligible films directed by Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, Tarnatino’s “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” walked away with only two wins. Even more surprising is that Scorsese's “The Irishman” won nothing. However, “Parasite” director, Bong Joon-ho made sure Scorsese and Tarantino received some love.
“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that ‘The most personal is the most creative,'’ Joon-ho said during his acceptance speech. “That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win. When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin [Tarantino] always put my films on his list. He's here; thank you so much. Quentin, I love you."
History didn’t stop with “Parasite,” as composer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, won best original score for her work on “Joker.” She is only the seventh woman in Oscars history to be nominated for best original score and the first woman to win in 23 years.
“To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up,” Guðnadóttir said during her acceptance speech. “We need to hear your voices.”
Best actor winner Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for portraying the character of Joker in the film by the same title and used his acceptance speech to highlight injustice and remember his late brother, River Phoenix.
"We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity," Phoenix said in his acceptance speech. "I've been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish. I've been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance, and I think that's when we're at our best — when we support each other.”
At the end of his speech, an emotional Phoenix remembered his brother by quoting a lyric his late brother wrote when he was 17.
"Run into the rescue with love, and peace will follow."
Other notable wins were Brad Pitt for best supporting actor, Renèe Zellweger for best actress, Laura Dern for best supporting actress, “Toy Story 4” for best animated feature film, “1917” for best cinematography and best visual effects, “Little Women” for best costume design, “American Factory” for best feature documentary, “Jojo Rabbit” for best adapted screenplay, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” for best production design and “Ford v Ferrari” for best film editing.