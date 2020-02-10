Oscars made history with first foreign film winning best picture

Bong Joon-ho after the Oscars Sunday holding the Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best directing, and best picture for "Parasite" at the Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

 Associated Press

Korean film “Parasite” won big and made history Sunday at the 92nd annual Oscars, taking home best picture, best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay.

This is the first time in Oscars history that a foreign film has won best picture. It is also the first time that a foreign film has won both best picture and best international feature film. 

With eligible films directed by Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, Tarnatino’s “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” walked away with only two wins. Even more surprising is that Scorsese's “The Irishman” won nothing. However, “Parasite” director, Bong Joon-ho made sure Scorsese and Tarantino received some love. 

“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that ‘The most personal is the most creative,'’ Joon-ho said during his acceptance speech. “That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win. When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin [Tarantino] always put my films on his list. He's here; thank you so much. Quentin, I love you."

History didn’t stop with “Parasite,” as composer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, won best original score for her work on “Joker.” She is only the seventh woman in Oscars history to be nominated for best original score and the first woman to win in 23 years. 

“To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up,” Guðnadóttir said during her acceptance speech. “We need to hear your voices.”

Best actor winner Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for portraying the character of Joker in the film by the same title and used his acceptance speech to highlight injustice and remember his late brother, River Phoenix. 

"We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity," Phoenix said in his acceptance speech. "I've been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish. I've been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance, and I think that's when we're at our best — when we support each other.”

At the end of his speech, an emotional Phoenix remembered his brother by quoting a lyric his late brother wrote when he was 17. 

"Run into the rescue with love, and peace will follow."

Other notable wins were Brad Pitt for best supporting actor, Renèe Zellweger for best actress, Laura Dern for best supporting actress, “Toy Story 4” for best animated feature film, “1917” for best cinematography and best visual effects, “Little Women” for best costume design, “American Factory” for best feature documentary, “Jojo Rabbit” for best adapted screenplay, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” for best production design and “Ford v Ferrari” for best film editing. 

Tags

More Entertainment Stories

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork
Entertainment

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor

DeKALB — Composed of several events, a month-long exhibit at the NIU Art Museum will feature lectures and presentations from art and design faculty and staff. At their individual events, the featured faculty and staff will showcase their artwork and discuss achievements in their research.

Midcoast not defined by genre
Entertainment

Midcoast not defined by genre

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief

DeKALB — In an ornate house, down some carpeted stairs and into a basement with Beatles posters plastered on the walls, Marshall amps stacked in corners and cords haphazardly strewn about, four musicians from distinctly differing backgrounds come together to create the indescribable sounds o…

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era
Entertainment

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

After 42 years, the “Skywalker Saga” of episodic “Star Wars” films comes to an end with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” While the film has flaws, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a satisfying film that ends the sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with the relea…

'Cats' disappoints audiences
Entertainment

'Cats' disappoints audiences

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

Squirting lemon juice in one’s eyes would be a more pleasant experience than watching “Cats.” This computer generated hairball will make dog lovers feel proud of canines and cat lovers feel ashamed. “Cats” is a cinematic blunder that shouldn’t exist but, because of some cruel twist of fate, does.