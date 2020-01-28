Looking for snacks for the upcoming Super Bowl or a family gathering? This taco dip is easy to make, cheap and, most importantly, tastes great!
Ingredients:
Two eight ounce packages of cream cheese
Two diced tomatoes
Two diced green pepper
16 ounce container of sour cream
¼ cup of Tones Taco Seasoning Blend
Ortega mild taco sauce
Eight ounce bag of shredded iceberg lettuce
Eight ounce bag of shredded fiesta blend cheese
One bag of Bite Size Tostitos or any other desired chip
All ingredients can be found at Walmart or any grocery store in DeKalb.
Mix the two eight-ounce packages of cream cheese, the 16 ounces of sour cream and the ¼ cup of the seasoning together in a bowl with an electric mixer.
Spread the base on to a platter, dish or plate.
Drizzle Ortego’s Mild Taco Sauce on the spread.
Spread the bag of lettuce over the spread.
Chop up the green pepper and tomato.
After all the vegetables are diced put them on top of the lettuce.
Spread the shredded fiesta blend cheese on top of the spread.
The dip is ready to serve!
If the dish is made in preparation for an event, it is a good idea to keep it refrigerated until you are ready to serve it.
9. Dip Tostitos in the dip and enjoy!