Looking for snacks for the upcoming Super Bowl or a family gathering? This taco dip is easy to make, cheap and, most importantly, tastes great!

Ingredients:

Two eight ounce packages of cream cheese 

Two diced tomatoes 

Two diced green pepper

16 ounce container of sour cream

¼ cup of Tones Taco Seasoning Blend

Ortega mild taco sauce

Eight ounce bag of shredded iceberg lettuce

Eight ounce bag of shredded fiesta blend cheese

One bag of Bite Size Tostitos or any other desired chip

ingredients

Ingredients need for Taco Dip

All ingredients can be found at Walmart or any grocery store in DeKalb.

 

  1. Mix the two eight-ounce packages of cream cheese, the 16 ounces of sour cream and the ¼ cup of the seasoning together in a bowl with an electric mixer.

  1. Spread the base on to a platter, dish or plate. 

step 1 2

  1. Drizzle Ortego’s Mild Taco Sauce on the spread. 

  1. Spread the bag of lettuce over the spread. 

step 3

 

  1. Chop up the green pepper and tomato. 

  1. After all the vegetables are diced put them on top of the lettuce. 

 

step 5

  1. Spread the shredded fiesta blend cheese on top of the spread. 

  1. The dip is ready to serve! 

final

If the dish is made in preparation for an event, it is a good idea to keep it refrigerated until you are ready to serve it.

9. Dip Tostitos in the dip and enjoy!

More Entertainment Stories

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork
Entertainment

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor

DeKALB — Composed of several events, a month-long exhibit at the NIU Art Museum will feature lectures and presentations from art and design faculty and staff. At their individual events, the featured faculty and staff will showcase their artwork and discuss achievements in their research.

Midcoast not defined by genre
Entertainment

Midcoast not defined by genre

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief

DeKALB — In an ornate house, down some carpeted stairs and into a basement with Beatles posters plastered on the walls, Marshall amps stacked in corners and cords haphazardly strewn about, four musicians from distinctly differing backgrounds come together to create the indescribable sounds o…

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era
Entertainment

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

After 42 years, the “Skywalker Saga” of episodic “Star Wars” films comes to an end with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” While the film has flaws, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a satisfying film that ends the sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with the relea…

'Cats' disappoints audiences
Entertainment

'Cats' disappoints audiences

  • Parker Otto | Reporter

Squirting lemon juice in one’s eyes would be a more pleasant experience than watching “Cats.” This computer generated hairball will make dog lovers feel proud of canines and cat lovers feel ashamed. “Cats” is a cinematic blunder that shouldn’t exist but, because of some cruel twist of fate, does.