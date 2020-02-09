Meth, Greet Death, Quilt Club and Livid delivered an unbelievable night to remember at the Rockness Sound Studio in Rockford Feb. 1, in a genre-mixed show.
The lineup consisted of genres all over the spectrum. Headliner Meth from Chicago is a perfect fusion of mathcore, drone, noisecore, ambient and even a dash of black metal that makes for a tortured and visceral live experience.
Meth drowned out the crowd in complete darkness leaving the stage in a menacing red color tone opposed to the clear blue lights for the past three bands. What ensued was pure chaos. Abrasive music, stage diving and consistent mosh pits left lead vocalist of Meth, Seb Alvarez bloody in the face. Even at the show’s most extreme moments, smiles could be seen throughout the crowd.
Greet Death from Flint, Michigan, is shoegaze with a nice touch of heaviness. Quilt Club from Rockford, Illinois, is best described as alternative. Livid from Kenosha, Wisconsin, blends straightedge powerviolence with hardcore.
Unfortunately, there were issues with the sound system when it came to picking up the vocals for a majority of the bands, but it didn’t stop anyone from having a good time.
Both Greet Death and Quilt Club led the more relaxed section of the show. Greet Death is the heavier of the two, but their music and performance never treads the territory of turning off the average alternative music listener. Quilt Club impressed with methodical instrumentation across five different members. Greet Death and Quilt Club already make quality music, and their live performance allowed for a relaxed and psychedelic atmosphere that’s easy to fall in love with.
Opening band Livid was perhaps the heaviest of the lineup for only having two members. Pummeling guitars and massive drum hits rattled the crowd. Their musicianship is hulkling, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the whole street heard Meth and Livid shaking the Rockness to its core.
This show at the Rockness consisted of nothing but talented groups who are only going to get better with time. Whether it’s the caustic soundscapes of Meth, the relaxing tunes of Greet Death and Quilt Club or the violent hardcore of Livid, this Midwest bill of bands made for a night that will surley be remembered by all in attendance.