When the lights dimmed on the Egyptian Theatre stage, four Georgian musicians rushed onto the stage and became the iconic, Liverpudlian, Mop Top Beatles.
The Return, an American Beatles tribute band, performed a mix of the early hits and later classics of The Beatles Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., and was an excellent tribute starring Richard Stelling, Shane Landers, Michael Fulop and Adam Thurston as John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, respectively.
Dressed in matching black suits with “Beatle Boots,” The Return performed many hits from the early Beatles’ albums including “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Help!” and “Beatles for Sale.” Since the weekend of the performance coincided with the anniversary of the famous “Ed Sullivan Show” appearance of the Beatles, The Return started out their performance with Sullivan’s introduction of the Beatles and the song “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”
The band’s biggest challenge is emulating The Beatles, Thurston said. However, The Return imitated The Beatles with ease and the only visible difference between The Return and The Beatles was the fact that one could be seen in color. The Return replicated the musical style and the mannerisms of The Beatles perfectly. From Stelling chewing gum like Lennon to Landers, a right-handed guitar player, playing a left-handed Hofner bass with ease.
“Everyone has a favorite Beatle,” Landers said. “So when you’re on stage playing the songs, the audience looks at you very closely. It’s almost like religion.”
The musicianship of the band was impressive with Landers and Thurston on the bass and drums. Both Starr and McCartney were innovators on the drums and bass guitar with the left-handed Starr playing a right-handed kit, and McCartney having a more creative presence on bass. Landers and Thruston did a marvelous job on this style and made the audience feel like they were back in the 60s.
Fulop and Stelling played on a wide arsenal of guitars including semi-hollow, solid body and acoustic, and they perfectly replicated Harrison’s solos and Lennon’s rhythm. Stelling also played the harmonica on songs like “Love Me Do” and “I Should Have Known Better” which added a touch of blues influence. Stelling, Landers and Fulop also took turns playing the piano both as a rhythm and leading instrument.
The set continued with classic hits like “8 Days a Week,” “Help!” and “Love Me Do.” While The Beatles are well-known for their innovative studio albums like “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Abbey Road,” their early hits were simple but effective melodies. The Return showed even without the orchestras and studio gadgets, The Beatles still could stand by themselves.
The Return managed to represent this early era of The Beatles with respect and was an excellent way to begin the concert. The group also had great chemistry with the audience and with every song that way played, the theater boomed with people singing along to the timeless lyrics. On the song “8 Days a Week,” The Return instructed the crowd to clap along with the song and would even stop singing, letting the audience take over.
“There’s an energy with the audience,” Landers said. “There’s a pure joy when people hear the songs, remembering their past or people who have passed.”
After an intermission, The Return walked onto a darkened stage to the sound of the ending sound effects from “A Day In The Life” and the song “Blue Jay Way.” When the lights came on, the group was dressed like the Beatles from the late 60s. The Return looked as though they had just come from an LSD trip fighting Blue Meanies.
The set began with the first two tracks of the album “Abbey Road,” “Come Together” and “Something,” and much of the music matched the band’s apparel with many psychedelic tracks being played including “I am the Walrus.” Unlike the first half, which had minimal lighting emulating the Bealtes’ days in the Cavern Club, the lighting effects reflected a more stylish, LSD influenced setting.
The classic, more subdued songs of the Beatles made it into the show including “Yellow Submarine” and “Here Comes The Sun.” Both of these songs were a good change of pace and also gave Thurston and Fulop a chance to sing as Starr and Harrison. For the most part, the lead vocals were handled by Stelling and Landers as Lennon and McCartney. All four members of The Return did a fantastic job of harmonizing together, especially in the band’s final performance.
With Landers on piano and Fulop, a right-handed player, taking up Landers’ left-handed bass, The Return began to round out their set by playing The Beatles’ best song, “Hey Jude.” The track was well done, and the entire audience was singing along to the lyrics and waving their hands. At one point, the band stopped singing and the audience loudly sang the final chorus to “Hey Jude.”
Following “Hey Jude,” the band performed “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” which fittingly ended the show. After departing the stage, the group returned for one last song, “Back in the U.S.S.R.” The song was a rousing conclusion and finished one great night of music.
Since their inception in the 60s, The Beatles’ music has lasted for generations and is still popular among the old and the young.
It’s incredible that before their studio years, The Beatles created albums in just a few days, Landers said. For The Return, it took hours to learn one Beatles song.
The Return was founded by four Georgian high schoolers who wanted to practice some Beatles tunes. Decades later, the group is still performing and enjoys it all.
“It just never gets old,” Fulop said.
The Return brought back some of the best music ever written and to see it performed live was a privilege.