"The Wolves" delivers relatable messages in an artistic way

The magical aspect of theatre is that the action occurs right in front of the viewer and it all must be done in one, raw take as opposed to film or novels where the creator can edit their work at any time. The cast of “The Wolves,” the latest play from the NIU School of Theatre and Dance, understand this perfectly and create an incredible ensemble piece that values unfiltered emotion above all else.
“The Wolves” premiered Friday at the Sally Stevens Players Theatre in the Stevens Building and will run 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with tickets costing $7.
The play is set in an unspecified American town, and the story takes place over the course of six weeks, before the soccer matches of the titular “Wolves,” a women’s team, while players practice and speak to each other about their gameplay and events in their lives. As the story progresses, the players, played by an ensemble cast of NIU students, face the hardships of growing up in the modern world including death, internal struggles and power struggles amongst teammates.
The environment of the play is that of a minimalist black box production, with no set and very few props. Because of this, what occurs in the background is left up to the imagination of the viewer, which makes the experience that much more interactive. It also gives more attention to the cast, who excel in their roles.
“The Wolves” is an ensemble piece that focuses on how the group interacts with each other, ranging from one-on-one conversations to overlapping conversations that the entire team is involved in. The nine actors on this team create a strong chain with each link proving essential.
To select a stand-out character would be meaningless because of the nature of an ensemble cast. It’s like picking a favorite child. Caroline Byrne, Kaitlyn Cheng, Elaine Giddens, Chloe Janisch, Beth Kahan, Savannah-Lee Mumford, Andrea Shapiro, Hunter Siegel and Rachael Yoder all deliver a strong presence together as a team which perfectly reflects the nature of their characters. Their chemistry as teammates makes it appear as though the actors have worked together for years instead of months.
Throughout most of the story, the cast is nameless. They are known by the numbers on their jerseys and much of their activities outside of soccer are kept in the dark with some detail popping up occasionally. What is important to the story is what is presently occurring and the use of character anonymity keeps the audience invested throughout the entire two-hour performance.
The writing is the strongest part of the production because the lines these actors deliver are incredible. The script mixes pop culture references, philosophical discussions and an interwoven web of profanity to create dialogue which feels like real words by real people instead of something written on a page.
“The Wolves” is also not afraid to address hard-hitting subjects like abortion, gossip and the pressures teenagers face every day. When these subjects are tackled, there’s never a sense that the actors don’t know what they’re talking about. This play feels real in every sense of the word.
However, the play is not serious all of the time. Plenty of comedy is inserted in the play with characters cracking risque jokes. Often the comedy arrives just when it’s needed. With so much heavy subject matter being addressed, the role of comedy is vital.
“The Wolves” is an artistic expression of the teenage wasteland and the journey of nine people in that wasteland. Whether the viewer is young or old, everyone can relate to the issues the characters experience, and it’s a story everyone needs to witness.