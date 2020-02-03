Number 5 – Hulu: “Tom Brady’s Big Announcement”
With Tom Brady getting older, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not he would retire. He also posted a picture on Twitter making it seem like he might be done with football, or maybe just done with the New England Patriots. He started off the commercial making it seem like it would be a retirement announcement by saying “all good things must come to an end.” Brady has been a member of the Patriots for 20 years and has 6 rings. He then took a turn and said Hulu has live sports as well as our favorite cable shows. He said it is time to say goodbye to TV as you know it. The 42-year-old quarterback follow up that statement by saying “but me, I’m not going anywhere,” indicating that he was going to continue playing in the NFL.
Number 4 – Doritos: “The Cool Ranch feat. Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott”
In this commercial, Lil Nas X rode into the “Cool Ranch” on his horse and ended up face-to-face with Sam Elliott. They had a dance off to Lil Nas X’s song “Old Town Road” for a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos. Lil Nas X ended up winning the dance battle, eating a Dorito, asking “who got next” and rode off with the bag of Doritos. The commercial cut to Billy Ray Cyrus who was playing the guitar and saying that he can’t dance.
Number 3 – Hyundai Sonata: “Smaht Pahk”
You cannot go wrong with a commercial that includes Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David “Big Papi” Ortiz all using a Boston accent. This commercial includes their reaction to seeing the 2020 Hyundai Sonata’s new feature that allows the car to “pahk” itself without a driver. Dratch and Evans listed off places in Boston, which they are all from, asking Krasinski if he was able to park his car in those places too and he responded “pahked it” to each location. It was a funny commercial that let the celebrities pay respect to their home.
Number 2 – Google: “Loretta”
The tear-jerking Google commercial started off with a man typing “how to not forget” in the Google search bar and the answer he got was to repeat things. He then asked Google to show him pictures of him and Loretta. He then continued by telling Google to remember a list of things about Loretta. Google responded by showing a list of things the man has asked Google to remember over the years from 2020 back to 2017. Google also showed clips of the man and Loretta together and explained that they can give a little help to remember the little things.
Number 1 – NFL 100: “Next 100”
This commercial takes the cake in Super Bowl commercials. It starts with a backyard football game where 13-year-old Maxwell “Bunchie” Young caught the ball and ran across the country to make his way to Miami for the Super Bowl. The commercial included NFL stars from the past and the present yelling at Bunchie to “take it to the house kid.” Each place he went, more kids would join him in the journey. When he got to Miami, he was welcomed by some of the NFL’s top 100 players in their red jackets. He walked through the tunnel while the players cheered him on. When he got to the end of the tunnel, 97-year-old, Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey delivered the game ball to Young. He then took the ball from McCaskey and ran onto the field followed by kids, and it then transitioned to the actual game. It was a very chilling and creative commercial, and the best one I have seen in a long time.