Wednesday
•Free Weekly Wednesday Crate Climb: From 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Rec Center, students can participate in crate climbing, according to the NIU events calendar.
Thursday
•Byers Brewing Company Open Mic: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays Byers Brewery, 230 E. Lincoln Highway, hosts an open mic. Those who wish to perform can sign up to do so, according to the brewery’s website.
Saturday
•Jazz at the Egyptian: The DeKalb High School Jazz Ensemble, the Sycamore High School Jazz Ensemble and the NIU Jazz Orchestra will perform 7 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., in the fourth annual “Jazz at the Egyptian” concert, according to the Egyptian Theatre website. Adult tickets are $17, students and seniors are $12 and children under 12 are $7.