Wednesday

•Free Weekly Wednesday Crate Climb: From 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Rec Center, students can participate in crate climbing, according to the NIU events calendar.

Thursday

•Byers Brewing Company Open Mic: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays Byers Brewery, 230 E. Lincoln Highway, hosts an open mic. Those who wish to perform can sign up to do so, according to the brewery’s website.

Saturday

•Jazz at the Egyptian: The DeKalb High School Jazz Ensemble, the Sycamore High School Jazz Ensemble and the NIU Jazz Orchestra will perform 7 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., in the fourth annual “Jazz at the Egyptian” concert, according to the Egyptian Theatre website. Adult tickets are $17, students and seniors are $12 and children under 12 are $7.

More Entertainment Stories

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork
Entertainment

Art exhibit showcases faculty, staff artwork

  • Jamie O'Toole | Contributor

DeKALB — Composed of several events, a month-long exhibit at the NIU Art Museum will feature lectures and presentations from art and design faculty and staff. At their individual events, the featured faculty and staff will showcase their artwork and discuss achievements in their research.

Midcoast not defined by genre
Entertainment

Midcoast not defined by genre

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief
  • Updated

DeKALB — In an ornate house, down some carpeted stairs and into a basement with Beatles posters plastered on the walls, Marshall amps stacked in corners and cords haphazardly strewn about, four musicians from distinctly differing backgrounds come together to create the indescribable sounds o…

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era
Entertainment

Final Star Wars movie brings satisfying end to an era

  • Parker Otto | Reporter
  • Updated

After 42 years, the “Skywalker Saga” of episodic “Star Wars” films comes to an end with the recent release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” While the film has flaws, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a satisfying film that ends the sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with the relea…

'Cats' disappoints audiences
Entertainment

'Cats' disappoints audiences

  • Parker Otto | Reporter
  • Updated

Squirting lemon juice in one’s eyes would be a more pleasant experience than watching “Cats.” This computer generated hairball will make dog lovers feel proud of canines and cat lovers feel ashamed. “Cats” is a cinematic blunder that shouldn’t exist but, because of some cruel twist of fate, does.