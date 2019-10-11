Hometown Sports Bar & Grill's Specials image

"Hometown Specials"


Happy Hour 4 to 6 pm 

Monday - Saturday

$2 buck domestic drafts,well drinks and tall boys

Monday

1/2 Price apps, .60 cent wings

All Day

(dine in only select items)

$3.00 Drafts, Your choice, $3.00 Jameson

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$1.25 (dine in only)

$2.50 Corona, Corona Light , Tecate and Dos XX, Jose Silver or Gold

$4.00 Rox Margarita

Wednesday

Wing Wednesday

$.60 cent Jumbo wings

(dine in only)

$2.00 Tall Boy Cans

$2.50 Hometown Apple pie Shots

Thursday

$2.50 Basic Burger 1/4 Lb

(dine in only)

$3.50 Sailor Jerry, Jameson,

$3.00 16 oz Blue Moon

Friday

$9.00 Fish Fry

$3.50 Rumple MInze

$4.00 Captain Morgan

$3.75 16 oz Lagunitas IPA

Saturday

$3.00 Fireball & Ciders

$2.50 Hometown Apple pie shots

$4.00 Long Islands

Sunday

$4.00 Guinness, Black & Blues, Bloody Mary's and Jack Daniels

$3.00 Blue Moon

$2.50 Apple Pie Shots

Come check out our Bloody Marys

Hot Dogs $1.00/$1.50 Chicago style

(dine in only)

Start the week off with a Shotski

 