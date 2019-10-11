"Hometown Specials"
Happy Hour 4 to 6 pm
Monday - Saturday
$2 buck domestic drafts,well drinks and tall boys
Monday
1/2 Price apps, .60 cent wings
All Day
(dine in only select items)
$3.00 Drafts, Your choice, $3.00 Jameson
Tuesday
Taco Tuesday
$1.25 (dine in only)
$2.50 Corona, Corona Light , Tecate and Dos XX, Jose Silver or Gold
$4.00 Rox Margarita
Wednesday
Wing Wednesday
$.60 cent Jumbo wings
(dine in only)
$2.00 Tall Boy Cans
$2.50 Hometown Apple pie Shots
Thursday
$2.50 Basic Burger 1/4 Lb
(dine in only)
$3.50 Sailor Jerry, Jameson,
$3.00 16 oz Blue Moon
Friday
$9.00 Fish Fry
$3.50 Rumple MInze
$4.00 Captain Morgan
$3.75 16 oz Lagunitas IPA
Saturday
$3.00 Fireball & Ciders
$2.50 Hometown Apple pie shots
$4.00 Long Islands
Sunday
$4.00 Guinness, Black & Blues, Bloody Mary's and Jack Daniels
$3.00 Blue Moon
$2.50 Apple Pie Shots
Come check out our Bloody Marys
Hot Dogs $1.00/$1.50 Chicago style
(dine in only)
Start the week off with a Shotski