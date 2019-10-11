Dine-In Specials
Monday
Take 25% Off any Pizza. For drink specials, we have $2.50 Cruzan, $2.50 Captain & $2.50 Smirnoff Mixers.
Tuesday
Get a 10” One-Topping Pizza for $6. At the bar, we have $2.50 Domestic Bottles, $2.50 Jim Beam and $2.50 Bacardi Mixers.
Wednesday
Get Ten Wings and Baked Cheese Nuggets for $13.99. For bar specials, we have $3 Or-G Bombs, $2 Well Shots (vodka, gin, tequila, rum, whiskey, fruit liquors) and $2.50 Soco.
Thursday
Beef, Chicken, and Veggie Rolls are $10.99. For drink specials, we have $3 Fat tire/Blue Moon drafts, $2.50 Sailor Jerry and $2.50 Malibu Mixers.
Friday
Free Half Order of Beer Nuggets with a 14” Pizza at Regular Price. At the bar, we have $2.50 Svedka, $2.50 Jameson, $2.50 Seagram’s and $3 Premium & Import Bottles.
Saturday
Get a 14” One-Topping & Ten Wings for $15.99. For bar specials, we have $2.50 UV, $3 Jack Daniels, $6.50 Domestic Pitchers and $3 Rumchata.
Sunday
All day Sunday, we have $5.99 Regular Size Pastas. For drink specials, we have $3 Absolut Mixers, $3 Absolut Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Drafts, $3 Corona/Corona Lt. and $3 House Wines.
Daily Lunch Specials
Burger & Fries – $5.99
Italian Beef & Fries – $5.99
6” Sub & Fries – $5.99
2 – Hot Dogs & Fries – $4.99
6 Chicken Wings & Fries – $5.99