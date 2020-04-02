All summer classes to be held online
DeKALB — All 2020 summer courses for undergraduate, graduate and law students will be taught online instead of in-person due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a Thursday email sent out by NIU President Lisa Freeman. 

Summer courses will be evaluated on the traditional grading scale as the satisfactory/unsatisfactory scale will only apply to spring semester courses. Registration for summer courses will begin Monday.

The university has also extended its prohibition of university-related travel. Non-essential, university-sponsored travel is prohibited until Aug. 1, according to the email. At that time, the university will reassess whether the prohibition should be extended further.

The email reminds community members that non-essential travel could still be affected into the fall due to concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois' stay-at-home order will be extended until April 30
Illinois' stay-at-home order will be extended until April 30

Governor J.B. Pritzker will issue an executive order Wednesday to extend Illinois’ Disaster Proclamation, the stay-at-home order and the suspension of on-site learning at schools until April 30, Pritzker said at his 2:30 p.m. news conference.