All summer classes to be held online

DeKALB — All 2020 summer courses for undergraduate, graduate and law students will be taught online instead of in-person due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a Thursday email sent out by NIU President Lisa Freeman.
Summer courses will be evaluated on the traditional grading scale as the satisfactory/unsatisfactory scale will only apply to spring semester courses. Registration for summer courses will begin Monday.
The university has also extended its prohibition of university-related travel. Non-essential, university-sponsored travel is prohibited until Aug. 1, according to the email. At that time, the university will reassess whether the prohibition should be extended further.
The email reminds community members that non-essential travel could still be affected into the fall due to concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.