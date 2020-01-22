Bar opens in Holmes Student Center

DeKALB — The bar in the Holmes Student Center is open and serving alcohol to students, faculty and staff age 21 and over.
The bar, located on the upper level of the Huskie Den, opened Jan. 13 and serves single servings of beer and wine. John Boswell, director of retail operations for Campus Dining Services, said the bar is working with local brewery Forge Brewhouse, 216 N. Sixth St., to provide a selection of 21 different drinks.
This is not the first time alcohol has been served on campus, but this is the first dedicated venue for providing single servings of alcohol. The bar is open 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Students can expect to see more changes on the lower level of the Student Center as the semester continues.
The Grill at the Huskie Den has also opened. The Grill offers a variety of both meat and meatless options, including salads, burgers and waffle fries, according to the Campus Dining Services website.
Boswell said The Grill will have “Wing Wednesdays” during which orders of wings will be $2 off.
The Grill is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and is closed on weekends.
The Depot has opened up a deli that serves sandwiches. The Deli at The Depot serves seven signature made-to-order sub sandwiches and is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Boswell said the construction of a Qdoba in the Student Center is expected to be completed by March 23. He said the staff is expected to be trained the week of spring break, and the restaurant could open its doors the following week.
Qdoba serves a variety of Mexican-inspired foods, switching from a breakfast menu to a lunch menu at 10:30 a.m.
Qdoba will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays. Qdoba will be closed on weekends.
Starbucks and The Depot will have their hours of operation extended this semester. Both venues will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Boswell said all retail locations within the Holmes Student Center accept cash, credit, debit, Flex Dollars and Huskie Bucks.
Lower level
Jennifer Manning, executive director of the Holmes Student Center, said the bowling alley on the lower level of the Huskie Den needs to be updated before students can access it.
Manning said the old scoring system didn’t work when the staff brought it back online.
The Student Center staff put in a purchase order for a new scoring system that will work with the existing equipment behind the lanes, she said.
She said the goal is to have the repairs completed by spring break.
Manning said the lower level of the Huskie Den is closed because of the construction around the lanes but that it should be available for student activities by Jan. 30.