Bars, restaurants to close due to coronavirus

DeKALB — All restaurants and bars in Illinois will be closed to the public from Monday night through March 30 to help contain the spread of COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday.
“There are no easy decisions left to make as we address this unprecedented crisis,” Pritzker said Sunday. “As your governor, I can’t allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that the science and the experts say will keep people safe.”
Pritzker said restaurants will remain open for delivery, drive-through and curbside pick-up orders.
Along with Pritzker’s announcement, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state has currently reported 93 cases in Illinois in 13 different counties.
On Sunday, five additional counties reported new cases of the virus including Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside and Winnebago counties. Other locations who have reported cases include Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair and Woodford counties.
